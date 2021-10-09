J. Scott Campbell's Red Riding Hood Comes to Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles has teamed up with comic book artist, J. Scott Campbell, to bring his Fairytale Fantasies to life. These designs reimagine some of your favorite stories with Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Tinkerbell, and much more. This time, Red Riding Hood is back but gets a sexy twist with this incredible 19" statue as this heroine enters the mysterious forest. J. Scott Campbell's version of Red Riding Hood is armed with a crossbow as she wanders through the woods with wolf prints left in the snow. She is sculpted to perfection with elegant detail on her outfit, body sculpt, and on the dynamic diorama display. This wolf will not want to come across this deadly beauty as he might not make it back home. The Red Riding Hood J. Scott Campbell's Fairytale Fantasies Collection statue from Sideshow Collectibles is set to release between July – September 2022. The statue is priced at $340 or $350 depending on if you want the metal art print, and pre-orders are live for both right here.

"What a big weapon you have! All the better to protect yourself with — Sideshow presents the Red Riding Hood Statue, the latest lovely lady in fan-favorite artist J. Scott Campbell's Fairytale Fantasies Collection. Working closely with J. Scott Campbell, Sideshow has translated his iconic art style into a stunning three-dimensional celebration of reimagined classic fairytale characters like Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Tinkerbell, and more. Red Riding Hood offers fans a unique interpretation of the iconic folklore figure with an exciting twist."

"The polystone Red Riding Hood Statue measures 19" tall as the ruby-haired heroine wanders through a wintry woodland setting with her woven basket of goodies in tow. Claw-like trees reach out to grab at her as she tracks wolf prints in the snow, clutching her crossbow in case things get hairy. Red Riding Hood wears a fully sculpted costume designed with dynamic, windswept movement across her crimson capelet and skirt, giving the fierce and fearless femme an alluring pin-up appeal."

"The Exclusive Edition of the Red Riding Hood Statue includes a metal art plate and matching stand featuring one of J. Scott Campbell's concept designs for the character, perfect for displaying alongside the statue or independently in your art collection. From grandmother's house to yours — beware the darkened woods and bring the Fairytale Fantasies Red Riding Hood Statue home today!"