McFarlane Toys Debuts New DC Comics Joker (The Deadly Duo) Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with a brand new Gold Label figure from McFarlane Toys with a brand new Joker figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys debuts their latest McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive figure. Coming right off the pages of DC Comics Batman & Joker: The Deadly Duo comes the Clown Prince of Crime himself. This new Gold Label figure brings light to once of the Dark Knight's deadliest team-up with a haunting version of this big bad. Joker will come in his own windowless packaging and is featured in his signature purple suit with an impressive sculpt. This version of the Joker will also come with a secondary masked head to haunt you dreams and a mutant bat. This creepy DC Multiverse figure will be a nice addition to any Batman collection and he is priced at $29.99 with a November 2023 release. Pre-orders can be found exclusively at McFarlane Toy Store right here.

The Joker (The Deadly Duo) McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive

"The Joker will go to any lengths to get Harley Quinn back after she is abducted by a strange culprit. But who? Mysterious, Joker-like monsters are stalking the streets of Gotham City, collecting severed heads. But why? Jim Gordon is missing, and after receiving a package containing a bloody piece of Gotham City's commissioner, Batman knows he must be willing to do anything to save him. But how? When The Joker proposes an uneasy alliance with Batman, the answers to those questions begin to become clear-and they will shake Gotham City and the Bat-Family to their core."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

THE JOKER as featured in BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO from DC comics.

Accessories include extra head and mutant bat.

Also includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Plus art print backdrop with stand and base.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

