Star Wars Baylan Skoll Legacy Lightsaber Arrives from Disney Parks

New Star Wars collectibles are entering our galaxy as Disney Parks has unveiled a few new limited edition release for the parks and online

Baylan Skoll is a former Jedi Knight who survived Order 66 and forged a new path after the Fall of the Empire as a disciplined mercenary. Appearing in Star Wars: Ahsoka, Baylan is guided by his own philosophy rather than hatred, as he seeks to disrupt the endless cycle of conflict between the Jedi and Sith. Alongside his apprentice, Shin Hati, he serves Morgan Elsbeth in her hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn. Disney Parks is now capturing his legacy with a brand new lightsaber set, which recreates his signature two-handed fighting style with a detailed hilt.

Just like in the live-action Star Wars series, the blade glows in a distinctive, striking red-orange color, showing his non-Sith roots. The limited edition set will include a belt clip, a protective case, and a stand that can display the nicely detailed and weathered hilt. Collectors are able to add the Baylan Skoll Legacy Lightsaber from Star Wars: Ahsoka to their collection today for $249.99. The lightsaber is already up for purchase through shopDisney and can be found in Galaxy's Edge today.

Baylan Skoll Legacy Lightsaber Set – Star Wars

"The mercenary lord and former Jedi General lives on in this Baylan Skoll Legacy Lightsaber set, which includes a Lightsaber blade that illuminates orange when attached to the distinctive hilt. Modeled after the Lightsaber Skoll wielded in his distinctive two-handed style, it comes with a belt clip so it can be worn at the ready, or it can be displayed on the included stand."

Magic in the details

Set includes Baylan Skoll Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, Lightsaber Blade, belt clip and display stand

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber sound effects and illuminate the attachable Lightsaber Blade orange

Stand requires some assembly

Comes in protective case

Battery case in handle

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

