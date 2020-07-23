Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Millennium Falcon Target Restock Tomorrow

Earlier this week Target announced a partnership with Star Wars Galaxy's Edge. This means bringing some of the Disney Parks exclusive collectibles in-store and online to collectors on their own turf. These collectibles are all set to come out in stores August 2020 but pre-orders links did go live. Sadly these links pretty much sold out immediately including the $399 Star Wars Millennium Falcon! However, fans are able to get a second chance tomorrow, July 24th, at 10 am on Target Online here. If fans need one of the fastest ships in the galaxy in their collection this is the one to get! It is loaded up with Hondo, Chewbacca, and plenty of Porgs. With high amounts of detail, this ship can switch between the original trilogy and sequel trilogy designs with a swappable antenna. It will also feature lights and sounds from the original Star Wars trilogy as well as sounds from the Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Smuggler's Run theme ride. Make sure you secure yours this time around and make that Kessel Run!

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GALAXY'S EDGE MILLENNIUM FALCON SMUGGLER'S RUN Vehicle. (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $399.99/Available: Fall 2020). This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GALAXY'S EDGE MILLENNIUM FALCON SMUGGLER'S RUN Vehicle is inspired by the starship in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, features original Kenner branding, and makes a great gift for collectors and fans. This vehicle features realistic detail such as an opening cockpit, escape pod, gunner seat, three projectiles, classic radar dish, GALAXY'S EDGE radar dish, and more! Kids can choose between sound effects from the original STAR WARS trilogy movie and the SMUGGLER'S RUN ride featured in the DISNEY GALAXY'S EDGE theme park. Requires 3 AA batteries, not included. Includes vehicle, escape pod, 2 figures, 6 Porg figures, and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order exclusively at Target."