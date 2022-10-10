Star Wars Holiday Arrives at shopDisney with Festive Droids

It is a Star Wars Christmas as shopDisney drops a fantastic assortment of new festive goodies. Two of these items will really pop out to collectors as new Star Wars Droid Factory figures have arrived. Some of these were showcased at D23, and they have finally made their debut with a new solo droid and a special advent calendar. Up first is the debut of R6-SN0, who seems to be a droid inspired by Frost the Snowman. This Astromech features a topcoat, red scarf, as well as a white deco on his body with some carrot orange decals. This holiday bot is priced at $14.99 and can be found in Disney Parks now as well as purchased right now with shopDisney here.

The Star Wars festivities do not end there either, as shopDisney has also revealed their new Droid Factory Advent Calendar. This is a very intriguing collectible as nothing is specifically revealed but 25 holiday themed droids are included and are all loaded in a fun Sandcrawler box decked out in decorations. It is time to cash in on the holiday season Jawa style with a truly unique collectible for any Star Wars Droid Factory fan., and you never know what you will unlock each day. Collectors can purchase a Star Wars Droid Factory Advent Calendar for $69.99, and it can be bought right now and here. May the Holidays Be with You!

R6-SN0 Christmas Star Wars Droid Factory

"Celebrate Christmas with this holiday-inspired droid figure. Straight from the droid factory, R6-SN0 is optimized to function in the sparsely settled planet of Vendor and makes a helpful companion for your galactic adventures to wintery worlds."

Magic in the details

Fully sculpted R6-SN0 droid figure

Rotating head

Collect all the Star Wars Droid Factory figures, each sold separately

Star Wars Droid Factory Advent Calendar

"See what type of holiday-themed droids the Jawas have smuggled in this sandcrawler Droid Factory advent calendar. With 25 lovable droids to reveal, this calendar is a perfect present for any Star Wars fan and makes the countdown to Christmas day full of festive fun."

Features 25 holiday-themed droids

Comes in sandcrawler design box

Ages 3+