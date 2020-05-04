Hot Toys Announces Star Wars: The Clone Wars Figures Coming Soon

One of the best things to comes out of May the 4th 2020 has been all the Hot Toys reveals. It was a pleasant surprise announcement to be getting an Empire Strikes Back Re-Release of their iconic Darth Vader figure. We also got a new Boba Fett figure who is featuring his classic vintage Kenner colors. Both figures is coming on new packaging to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film. However, that was not the only news to come out of Hot Toys as they had a big announcement for Star Wars: The Clone Wars Animated Series. They have announced that Hot Toys will continue to build up excitement for fans as they will be bringing the animated series to life!

This is some big news indeed as there has not been a lot of Clone Wars collectibles out there. With main characters like Ahsoka Tano and the huge variety of Clone Commanders, it'll be nice to see what they do and where they take this. Nothing has been confirmed but we were just shown a simple image of the 322nd Squadron which was introduced the final arc of the series. I hope we can get new figures from some of the series like Darth Maul, both blue and green lightsaber Ahsoka, and even the Bad Batch Troopers. There are so many stories Hot Toys can cover with this line and I can not wait to see what they will be bringing to the table. It'll be nice for fans to get their hands on some new Clone Wars collections after all these years. Only time will tell what Hot Toys has in store for us but you can check out what they have in stock here for an idea of what could come next. Until then we have our imagination and the Force, May the 4th be with you all.

"Go ahead. They've been waiting to see you." "The final season of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars has fans elated around the world. Now, Hot Toys will continue to build up the excitement for Star Wars fans and introduce highly detailed collectible figures from this hit animated series! Stay on the lookout, there are more surprises coming."