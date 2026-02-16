Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged:

Star Wars Inquisitor Eleventh Brother TVC Figure On the Way

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from the upcoming series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Star Wars Vintage Collection figures from Maul – Shadow Lord series.

Eleventh Brother Inquisitor debuts in 3.75-inch scale with detailed sculpt and soft goods cape.

Marrok, first seen in Ahsoka, joins the collection with iconic double-bladed red lightsaber.

Pre-orders for these anticipated Star Wars action figures are live now on Hasbro Pulse.

New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures are on the way from Hasbro, including Maul – Shadow Lord. One of which is the Eleventh Brother, which Star Wars fans will remember from the Tales of the Jedi miniseries. The Inquisitor who appears in Tales of the Jedi was originally an unnamed member of the Imperial Inquisitorius. He was sent to the farming moon Raada after learning that a former Jedi was hiding there, only to come in contact with Ahsoka Tano herself. However, the duel is shockingly brief as the former Jedi Palawan defeats him with ease, showing her connection to the Force and her status as a Jedi.

Now, the Eleventh Brother is back for the prequel series Maul, and Hasbro has captured him in 3.75" format with a new figure. This Inquisitor is faithfully crafted right off the screen with his sinister armor, red lightsaber, and soft, good cloak. Pre-orders for The Vintage Collection Eleventh Brother are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99 with a June 2026 release date.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Eleventh Brother

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Based on the Eleventh Brother from Maul – Shadow Lord, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. May the Force be with you!"

Figure inspired by the animated Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord series

Series-inspired deco, detailed sculpt, and a soft goods cape make this a great addition to your Star Wars The Vintage Collection shelf.

Pose out this Eleventh Brother figure with the included red double-bladed Lightsaber™ and unlit hilt.

The Eleventh Brother serves the Empire's Inquisitorius, hunting down members of the Jedi Order.

