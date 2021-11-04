RSVLTS Announces Limited Holiday Themed Star Wars Button-Ups

The holidays are vastly approaching, and that means cookies, snow, and of course, some nice holiday get-togethers. RSVLTS is here to help add some winter flavor to your wardrobe as they reveal some holiday-themed Star Wars shirts. Two shirts are coming our way starting with the Happy Hothidays shirt that brings a winter wonderland to you with a fun yet elegant snowflake design. However, these snowflakes are more than your average design, as each snowflake features some of your favorite Star Wars characters with Darth Vader, Yoda, R2-D2, and more.

The Star Wars Holidays do not end there with my personal favorite of the two designs; The Way the Empire Crumbles. The Empire is baked to perfection with this shirt that features Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, and the Death Star as Gingerbread cookies. Showcase your love for the Dark Side and cookies with super fun and unique Star Wars design that only RSVTS has to offer. These designs will go fast and are set to release today (November 4, 2021) at 4 PM right here, with both designs getting long and short sleeve options. Be sure to also check out RSVLT's new set of Star Wars Koozies that brings the force to your favorite cold beverage with some fun lightsaber and R2-D2 designs. Be sure to catch our RSVLTS holiday Guide next week for the best gift to bring home to you or your loved ones wardrobe this holiday season.

"Welcome to the holiday collection from Star Wars™ x RSVLTS! This line features long and short sleeve KUNUFLEX™ button down designs—one, a dark and jolly gingerbread recreation of the Empire; the other, a winter wonderland of snowflakes made out of your favorite characters, perfect for any Hothidays occasions. Plus the coolest koozies this side of a carbon-freezing chamber: an R2-D2 special, and lightsabers for Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan, and Darth Vader!"

Shirts: Long & Short Sleeve KUNUFLEX

Star Wars "Happy Hothidays" – KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve & Long Sleeve Shirts

Star Wars "The Way the Empire Crumbles" – KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve & Long Sleeve Shirts

"KUNUFLEX™ is RSVLTS four-way stretch material that's oh so light, soft, and always the perfect fit."

Koozies:

Star Wars™ "R2-D2" – Koozie

Star Wars™ "The Skywalker" – Koozie

Star Wars™ "The Obi-Wan" – Koozie

Star Wars™ "The Vader" – Koozie