Hasbro Wants Fans to Vote in the Next Star Wars Archive Figure

Hasbro has opened up polls for fans to vote on the next Star Wars The Black Series Archive Collection. This figure will be released in the next wave of Archive figures in 2021. If applicable the figure will be updated with Photo Real technology making them closer to their on screen look. Voting will last until May 29th and the winning character will be announced in June. Fans will be able to vote once a day and you will be able to find the poll located here. The Hasbro Pulse Archive Poll has 10 characters in and it includes:

Greedo

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Revenge of the Sith)

Princess Leia (Huttslayer)

501st Clone Trooper

Qui-Gon Jinn

Commander Cody

Jango Fett (Attack of the Clones)

Ahsoka Tano (Rebels)

Princess Leia (Boushh)

Jyn Erso (Rogue One)

Some of these figures are surprising to see and others not so much. Two of the hottest characters in this poll will be Commander Cody and Qui Gon Jinn. Both are quite valuable in the Star Wars The Black Series circuit. Ahsoka Tano would seem like an obvious choice due to her growing popularity from The Clone Wars but she is getting a re-release in August. Jyn Erso is not popular enough to gain enough votes for a new Hasbro figure and she can still be found in stores (usually on discount). Greedo and Jango Fett would be nice to see once again but we won't get enough people to back those Star Wars characters. Both Leias would be nice to see updated as well but they seem like its not their time just yet. All of these characters deserve their time to shine again and deserve their spot on the list. I personally voted for Qui-Gon Jinn as I would love to get my hands on one and have him get updated with the Photo Real tech. Check out all of the Star Wars characters that could become the next Hasbro Archive Collection figure below as well as an excerpt from Hasbro:

"At Hasbro Pulse, fans come first! That's why we're counting on YOU to help choose the next Star Wars The Black Series Archive Collection figure. Thanks to all the fans that participated in the first round of voting with the fan media sites! Based on the results of the first round, we are excited to present the final 10 candidates. As a reminder, the winning figure will be added to the Star Wars The Black Series Archive Collection line in 2021, and (if applicable) will be updated using Photo Real technology."

"Cast your vote by Friday, May 29, 12:00 PM EST. The winning figure will be announced in June. Online voting requires a Hasbro Pulse account (available to U.S. and Canadian residents only). Limit of 1 vote per day per account. Thanks for being a fan!"