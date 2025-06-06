Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Take Coverage with Hasbro's G.I. Joe Hawk & Mobile Missile System

Enhance your G.I. Joe Classified Series collection with some brand new releases from Hasbro as the war rages on with Cobra

Article Summary G.I. Joe Classified Series welcomes General Clayton “Hawk” Abernathy and his iconic leadership.

The set includes Hawk and the Mobile Missile System (M.M.S.), packed with detailed accessories.

Features 10 Hawk accessories and a 15-piece M.M.S. with missiles, blast effects, and display options.

Priced at $74.99, this action-packed figure set arrives in November 2025 with pre-orders live now.

General Clayton "Hawk" Abernathy is one of the original and most respected leaders in the G.I. Joe team. He was first introduced in 1982 and is a West Point graduate and battlefield strategist. Hawk brings sharp intellect and commanding presence to the fight against Cobra, and now he is joining Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series. Not only is Hawk ready to join the battle, but he is bringing the Mobile Missile System (M.M.S.) to the front lines. The M.M.S. is a powerful, towable surface-to-air missile launcher and a great way to stop anything Cobra has planned.

The missile system and commander are locked and loaded for this impressive G.I. Joe release, with a variety of weapons getting included for Hawk. The M.M.S., on the other hand, features a nice assortment of firing effects to make sure your point gets across the battlefield. The G.I. Joe Classified Series #182, Clayton "Hawk" Abernathy with M.M.S. (Mobile Missile System) is priced MSPR at $74.99. It is expected to arrive in November 2025, and pre-orders are already live online.

G.I. Joe – Clayton "Hawk" Abernathy with Mobile Missile System

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there."

"This Clayton "Hawk" Abernathy figure contains 10 character-inspired accessory pieces including knife, helmet with visor, detachable holster, and weapons accessories. The M.M.S. includes 15 pieces including 3 missile accessories, missile base that elevates and swivels, detachable control panel cover, folding stabilizer leg, folding support legs, free-rolling wheels, adjustable tow hitch and 6 blast effects."

