Tamashii Nations Unleashes Carnage with New Venom Figuarts Debut

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was a very interesting film, and it gave us our first live-action Cletus Kassidy. While the film was pretty rushed, it was incredible to see that iconic red symbiote on the big screen. Marvel fans can now bring home Carnage from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, as Tamashii Nations debuts their newest S.H.Figuarts figure. Cletus is back and ready to raise a little hell with this 8.5" tall figure. Tamashii Nations is loaded with villains with detail and swappable parts to allow for some sweet screen recreations. Carnage will come with two swappable heads, tendrils, and a variety of swappable hands featuring plenty of weapons.

This live action villain is taller than Venom, and while that could be an issue, his detail and design is incredible. It has been quite some time since we have seen a new Carnage figure and this one is perfect for those Spider-Man needs. This Venom: Let There Be Carnage S.H.Figuarts figure is priced at $134.99 and set for a May 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can reserve one right here. Be sure to pre-order a Venom while you at it to finish the set, and he can be found here.

Venom Better Beware the Power of Tamashii Nations

"From the movie "Venom: Let There Be Carnage", Cletus joins in the S.H.Figuarts line! Carnage stands about 8.5 inches tall. Although it is huge, powerful action scenes can be reproduced together with the wide range of motion and abundant optional parts of the S.H.Figuarts series." Venom figure not included.*

Product Features

8.50 inches (21.59cm)

Made of plastic

From the Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

Carnage figure

2 Head sculpts

4 Left hands

3 Right hands

3 Tentacle tips