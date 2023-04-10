Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Marvel Legends Figures Arrive The time has come where Hasbro has finally dished out Legends figures for the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film

Hasbro has been doing a lot of things differently with their Star Wars and Marvel Legends releases lately. One of these changes includes no pre-order release, just straight-to-market debuts. That is what happened for the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse wave of Marvel Legends figures. Well, today is the day Spider-Man and Marvel Legends fans can get their hands on them as links have arrived across all online retailers. The wave will consist of seven standard releases with Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man 2099, Peter B. Parker (from Into the Spider-Verse), Spider-Woman, Spider-Punk, and The Spot. Each will get their own card back, and there is also be a deluxe release for Cyborg Spider-Woman at $60. All the other Spider-Verse Legends are coming in at $24.99 right here with Hasbro Pulse, here with Entertainment Earth, here with Big Bad Toy Store, and be on the lookout for these bad boys on shelves this week at Target, Walmart etc.

Bring Home Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Figures Today

INSPIRED BY SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PART ONE): These Marvel Legends figures features deco inspired by their appearancex in the movie!

PREMIUM DETAILING AND ARTICULATION: The Marvel Legends Series figures are highly posable for display and play and features sculpt and deco inspired by the distinct Spider-Verse visual style!

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures inspired by Marvel Entertainment (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)