Become Spider-Man with the Miles Morales Mask and Web-Shooters Enter the Spider-Verse with a new set of collectible gear with Spider-Man masks and web shooters from around the multiverse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not far away, and that means it is time to swing into action with new collectibles. One of the biggest takeaways from Into the Spider-Verse was that anyone can wear the mask. Well, now you can wear the mask and become Spider-Man with a brand new set of themed character items. A Miles Morales mask and web-shooters are here, allowing kids to become the infamous wall-crawler. His mask features a slick red and black design and an interesting light-up effect with an adjustable back strap. Webheads can then take down villains with these dart-shooting Miles Morales web shooters. Featuring Miles's signature Spider-Man designs, these shooters can fire darts and show off a light-up spider symbol. Both themed Miles Morales Spider-Man accessories are $34.99 each, with the mask here and the web-shooters here. Be sure to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theaters on June 2, 2023.

Put on Miles Morales Spider-Man Mask with Disney

"Put on a brave face when you wear this Miles Morales mask. Inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this costume accessory has light-up eyes and features authentic character sounds so you'll really get into the swing of the role."

Molded Miles Morales face mask

Light-up eyes

Authentic character sounds

Mesh-covered eye holes

Nose and mouth holes

Adjustable back strap

Inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

"Miles Morales' fans will be fired up by these web-shooters. Featuring a light-up feature that projects Miles Morales' icon, this pair of fun roleplay accessories can launch the included darts up to 10 feet so they can create their own Spidey action scenes!"

Includes two gloves, two web-shooters and six darts

Web-shooters attach to gloves

Press button on web-shooters to project Miles Morales symbol on to surface

Press button to fire darts

Launches darts up to 10 feet

Gloves feature screen art detailing on fingers

Inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!