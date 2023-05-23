Become Spider-Man with the Miles Morales Mask and Web-Shooters
Enter the Spider-Verse with a new set of collectible gear with Spider-Man masks and web shooters from around the multiverse
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not far away, and that means it is time to swing into action with new collectibles. One of the biggest takeaways from Into the Spider-Verse was that anyone can wear the mask. Well, now you can wear the mask and become Spider-Man with a brand new set of themed character items. A Miles Morales mask and web-shooters are here, allowing kids to become the infamous wall-crawler. His mask features a slick red and black design and an interesting light-up effect with an adjustable back strap. Webheads can then take down villains with these dart-shooting Miles Morales web shooters. Featuring Miles's signature Spider-Man designs, these shooters can fire darts and show off a light-up spider symbol. Both themed Miles Morales Spider-Man accessories are $34.99 each, with the mask here and the web-shooters here. Be sure to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theaters on June 2, 2023.
Put on Miles Morales Spider-Man Mask with Disney
"Put on a brave face when you wear this Miles Morales mask. Inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this costume accessory has light-up eyes and features authentic character sounds so you'll really get into the swing of the role."
- Molded Miles Morales face mask
- Light-up eyes
- Authentic character sounds
- Mesh-covered eye holes
- Nose and mouth holes
- Adjustable back strap
- Inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
"Miles Morales' fans will be fired up by these web-shooters. Featuring a light-up feature that projects Miles Morales' icon, this pair of fun roleplay accessories can launch the included darts up to 10 feet so they can create their own Spidey action scenes!"
- Includes two gloves, two web-shooters and six darts
- Web-shooters attach to gloves
- Press button on web-shooters to project Miles Morales symbol on to surface
- Press button to fire darts
- Launches darts up to 10 feet
- Gloves feature screen art detailing on fingers
- Inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
