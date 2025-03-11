Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, scooby doo

The Creeper Scares Mystery Inc. with New Scooby-Doo Jada Toys Figure

Jada Toys takes on the world of Scooby-Doo as they unveil a new set of 1/12 scale action figures with the gang and monsters

Article Summary Jada Toys unveils new 1/12 scale Scooby-Doo action figures featuring Mystery Inc. and iconic monsters.

The Creeper from "Jeepers, It's the Creeper!" is now a posable 6" figure with glowing eyes.

This detailed figure includes accessories like swappable hands, a mask, and a Mr. Carswell head.

Available for pre-order at $29.99, the Scooby-Doo Creeper figure releases in July 2025.

Zoinks! Jada Toys is ready to solve some mysteries as they debut their newest 6" action figure collection. The world of Scooby-Doo is coming to life as both Mystery Inc. and the series' iconic monsters are ready for some new scares. We have already seen that Shaggy is on the way, but some monsters are ready for action, too, including The Creeper. The Creeper is one of the most memorable villains from Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, appearing in the episode Jeepers, It's the Creeper! This creature has a hunched posture with glowing eyes and goes after the gang as they search for a stolen piece of evidence. The villain would go on to be revealed as Mr. Carswell, a crooked bank president who is trying to cover up his crimes.

Standing 6" tall, The Creeper is nicely crafted right off-screen from the legendary Scooby-Doo cartoon and will be fully articulated with animated designs. A nice set of themed accessories is also included, like swappable hands, a stretched mask, and an unmasked Mr. Carswell head. Jada Toys' new line of 6" Scooby-Doo figures are already up for pre-order for $29.99 and are set for a July 2025 release date.

Jada Toys Gets Spooky with Scooby-Doo Creeper Figure

"The sinister specter of the night is here with the Scooby-Doo Creeper 1:12 scale action figure by Jada Toys! One of the most infamous villains from Scooby-Doo, the Creeper lurked in the shadows, striking fear into Mystery Inc. as he hunted for the stolen bank documents. With his creepy yellow eyes, tattered coat, and zombie-like shuffle, this classic Scooby-Doo baddie is ready to give your collection a fright!"

"Expertly designed in 1:12 scale, this figure perfectly captures the Creeper's eerie green skin, furrowed brow, and ragged clothing. With impressive articulation, you can pose him in his signature hunched stance, arms reaching for his next unsuspecting victim, or mid-chase as he shuffles after the gang. This set is packed with mystery-solving accessories, including interchangeable hands and alternate unmasked head sculpt of Mr. Carswell with an extra mask accessory — just in time to be uncovered by those meddling kids!"

