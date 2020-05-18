All Might is Here with New My Hero Academia Revoltech Figure

The number one superhero from the hit anime series My Hero Academia is back! All Might reclaims his spot with a new Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figure. Coming in at No.19, this figure is packed with color, details, and accessories. All Might stands roughly 7.5 inches tall and features 32 points of articulation. The articulation got this figure is key because he is packed with accessories for ultimate possibility. He will get 5 heads, 4 swappable eyes, 11 interchangeable hands, 2, attachable effects, and 3 sound effect sheets to enhance All Might and his poses. This is the All Might figure My Hero Academia fans have been waiting for!

This My Hero Academia Revoltech figure features a wide variety of articulation that is not out there. With this and the added interchangeable piece, this is the figure that will be the highlight of any All Might fans collection. The My Hero Academia Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech No.019 All Might will be priced at $89.99. He is expected to arrive in September 2020 and pre-orders are already live an can be found located here. Bring home the ultimate My Hero Academia figure an let your collection know that HE is HERE!

"From the My Hero Academia anime, All Might joins the Amazing Yamaguchi action figure series! Standing about 7.5 inches tall, All Might boasts 32 points of articulation for extreme posing possibilities and includes a wide selection of accessories." Figures come in at 7.48 inches (19cm) tall, are made of plastic, and are from the hit anime television series My Hero Academia. He will feature 32 points of articulation and will include 4 heads and 5 eyes. The packaging will include:

