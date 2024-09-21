Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: batman begins, hot toys, Sideshow Collectibles, the dark knight

The Dark Knight Trilogy Hot Toys Batmobile is a Top Tier Collectible

Return to the legendary trilogy of The Dark Knight as Hot Toys faithfully brings that Batman world to life and in glorious 1/6 scale

Article Summary The Tumbler from The Dark Knight Trilogy stands out with its tank-like design and military-grade technology.

Hot Toys' 1/6 scale Batmobile features LED lighting, rotating rubber tires, and a slide-open roof panel.

This collectible pairs well with Hot Toys' Batman figures, offering a realistic and gritty display piece.

For Batman Day, get a 20% discount on the Tumbler with code BLEEDINGCOOL at Sideshow Collectibles until Oct 7, 2024.

The Tumbler from The Dark Knight Trilogy is one of the most iconic and more distinctive Batmobiles in the recent history of Batman adaptations. Christopher Nolan's reimagining of the Caped Crusader's vehicle set a new standard for realism, blending military-grade technology with the aesthetic of a high-performance machine. First introduced in Batman Begins back in 2005, the Tumbler immediately stood out due to its tank-like appearance. This was a massive departure from the sleeker, more traditional Batmobiles that fans have seen in previous films like Tim Burton's 1989 classic. Originally designed as a prototype military vehicle by Wayne Enterprises for bridging gaps in battle zones, the Tumbler would later be repurposed by Bruce Wayne as his personal crime-fighting tool, and yes, it comes in black.

Its aggressive, armored design makes it an impressive vehicle for any crime fighter, and Hot Toys has faithfully brought it to life. Hot Toys does not take on crafting 1/6 scale vehicles often, but this gorgeous ride was an exception, and it is a true work of art. Thanks to our incredible friends over at Sideshow Collectibles, we were able to hit the streets of Gotham in style. This beauty comes in at a whopping 28.74" long, it stands 10.6" tall, and is 18.1" wide, making it one hefty collectible. The Tumbler's key features include LED features throughout the vehicle, rotating rubber tires, and a slide-open roof panel, and it can hold two 1/6 scale figures from your Batman collection. This pairs well with the Batman Begins 1/6 scale Hot Toys figure, which we will also be covering for Batman Day!

What truly sets the Tumbler apart from the previous Batmobile is its tactical use and as well as plenty of screen time throughout the trilogy. From high-speed chases, jumping over rooftops, saving damsels, and even withstanding violent crashes, this vehicle has helped take down the Scarecrow, the Joker, and even Bane. One thing this collectible does not feature, which is shown in The Dark Knight, is that the Batmobile can also deploy the Batpod, a motorcycle that ejects from the Tumbler when needed. While this would be a fun feature, it would make this beauty a little more complicated than it needs to be. Luckily, Hot Toys also offers an incredible 1/6 scale Batpod replica on Sideshow, for any of you who are trying to capture even more of the high-speed chases and sequences from The Dark Knight.

The Tumbler's brutal, practical design reflects Nolan's vision of a more grounded, realistic Batman. This version of the iconic ride is less a symbol of flashy heroism and more of a functional weapon, which helped capture the grittier and darker tone that The Dark Knight Trilogy displayed. Pairing this beauty with one of Hot Toys' 1/6 scale Batman figures will easily take your display from a simple standard release to becoming the Protector of Gotham. From its bulky tank design to the LEDs, rubber tires, and massive size, this is one replica that will take any Batman collection to new levels. As a Batman Day surprise, collectors can also get a 20% discount on this vehicle as well as the companion Batman Begin 1/6 scale figure by using code BLEEDINGCOOL exclusively with Sideshow Collectibles. This is a special team-up with Sideshow and a perfect way to celebrate and honor the Caped Crusader and the way of the collectible. The offer is valid until October 7, 2024, but do not wait and enhance your Batcave today!

