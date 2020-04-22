DC Direct Creates New Zoom Backgrounds Featuring Statues & Figures

DC Direct has jumped onto the Zoom backgrounds bandwagon. The company has created a whole bunch of backgrounds featuring various figures and statue lines the company has released these last couple of years. Batman Black and White collectors will be most interested in the statue one, as it can also work as a sort of checklist for the popular line. Batman: The Animated Series fans will go gaga over the one of Gotham with the Bat-Signal in the sky, mimicking the iconic opening of the show. Harley Quinn is, of course, also represented well, along with Batgirl, Supergirl, and more. Check out the full gallery of DC Direct Zoom Backgrounds below.

DC Direct Zoom Backgrounds Are Perfect For Collectors

"At DC Direct, we believe in showing off your amazing collections…which is pretty hard right now when we're all social distancing. So, to make it a little easier for you to share your love of great collectibles, we've created a series of DC Direct virtual backgrounds to use in your video chats and online meet-ups. No matter which of our lines is your favorite, you'll likely find it represented, along with many of your favorite DC heroes and villains. It's our way of ensuring that even when you're staying in, your collectibles are still proudly on display!

These are much cooler than the film ones. As an avid toy collector, any chance I can get to show off figures or statues that may be in my personal collection is excellent. DC Direct is not the only company that should do this. Hasbro, Super7, Mattel, they should all do it. It is free advertising for your toys.

Until Super7 makes Thundercats Ultimates Zoom backgrounds, I will be rocking the Batman Black and White Greg Capullo background. Thanks, DC Direct, for the great checklists as well.