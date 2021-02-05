The Little Mermaid Ursula Rises From the Deep with Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is back with another amazing Disney Mastercraft statue as they take a trip under the sea. From The Little Mermaid, the villainous witch Ursula is getting her very own statue that stands 16 inches tall. The statue features high amounts of detail and colors that pull the animated villain right off of the screen. The handcrafted and painted statue shows off The Little Mermaid villain in her iconic black dress with her tentacle displayed beneath her. Her lackies Flotsam and Jetsam are also included as they swim around her as she proudly stands with the newly acquired King's Trident. This is one statue that any Disney villain fan will not want to miss out on, and it will be a sight to behold.

The Little Mermaid is a legendary tale, and the role of Ursula is very well done as she controls the world around her from the shadows. This Beast Kingdom statue just shows off the power of this seas witch, and it will be an excellent collectible for any fan. Whether you are a fan of the Disney Villains or of The Little Mermaid, this is one statue fans will want, and they can find her located here. The Ursula Mastercraft Statue is priced at $238.99, and she is set to release in September 2021. Do not miss out on some of the other Disney statues also coming soon from Beast Kingdom to make your growing collection a truly magical place.

"Life's full of tough choices, isn't it? The villainous Sea Witch Ursula was the main protagonist in the classic Disney animated movie The Little Mermaid. Offering the mermaid Ariel a chance to become human, Ursula's real intentions were to become the true ruler of all the oceans. A plump witch, with octopus tentacles, and a larger than life personality, viewers were treated to a wonderfully evil character that would stop at nothing to achieve her goal of dominating the seven seas! Beast Kingdom's Entertainment Experience Brand is once again proud to introduce the latest in high-end statues with the release of the Master Craft MC-029 Ursula. What better way to celebrate the extraordinarily memorable villain than with a highly detailed, hand crafted and painted statue."

"A fabulously wicked smile and the infamous black dress and tentacles, Ursula is seen here surrounded by her anguilla minions 'Flotsam' and 'Jetsam'. Standing on her very own podium, with an exclusive, numbered plaque, Ursula is also holding the King's Trident, as well as sporting a removable, magnetic tiara for customization. To all fans of The Little Mermaid, and the villainous Ursula, this is one statue that is not to be missed."