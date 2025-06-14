Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: father's day, godzilla, jurassic world, star wars

The Perfect Collectibles for Any Dad Are Here for Father's Day 2025

Father’s Day Weekend is here and forget about cars and tools, here are the perfect in-stock collectibles for the guy

Article Summary Upgrade Father's Day 2025 gifting with must-have collectibles for every dad's unique interests

Gift Star Wars fans the new LEGO Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class UCS set, perfect for epic builds

Dino dads will love Jurassic World Make It Mini Dinosaurs surprise eggs for unboxing fun

Keep dad legendary with Dr. Squatch pop culture soaps and Bandai Movie Monster Godzilla figures

This Father's Day, skip the ties and treat the geeky greats in your life to something truly epic with this curated roundup of new collectibles that'll bring out their inner kid! Dads don't need hammers or grill tools; they need a throwback, something new yet classic, and we have picked some great stuff. First up is LEGO's Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship Set. This brick-built masterpiece is the perfect father and son duo. It comes in at 2,970 pieces, is packed with screen-accurate detail, and measures 8" tall. Featuring a sleek design, rotating blasters, and redesigned minifigs, this UCS set is perfect for any Star Wars-loving dad who's always dreamed of Mandalorian-level cool.

Next, we have something for those dino dads with MGA's new Jurassic World Make It Mini Dinosaurs collectibles. This line lets Dino Dads discover, reveal, and assemble 12 mini resin dinosaur dioramas just like an InGen or Biosyn scientist. They're fun and nostalgic, and come in a surprise egg format—because dads love unboxing too, and they are in stores now! We have also picked something for the self-care side of fatherhood with Dr. Squatch, who delivers a heroic hygiene boost with themed and original all-natural soaps. Featuring bars inspired by Star Wars, Marvel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and even Godzilla, these beauties will make any dad feel fresh and legendary. This is just the tip of what Dr. Squatch offers: shampoos, conditioners, aluminum-free deodorant, and much more, which can be found in stores like Target and Walmart today.

Speaking of Godzilla, dads will roar if they open these surprises with Bandai's Movie Monster Series figures. Gozilla Minus One took the world by storm, and every dad needs a reminder that they are not the only King out there. Bandai offered a monstrous selection of these Movie Monsters Minus One Godzilla's with your standard King of the Monsters or special edition releases like Saukra, Red, Memorial Gold, and Metallic variants. Any one of these beauties will be a nice display item for dad's shelf, office, or battle-ready desktop, and they are on the Godzilla Store now. Whether your dad is a brick builder, dino digger, kaiju king, or just wants to smell legendary, this year's collectibles lineup has something fresh and fun. After all, every hero deserves a Father's Day that's larger than life!

