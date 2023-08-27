Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

The Transformers: The Movie 86-21 Ultra Magnus Arrives from Hasbro

A new and delightful The Transformers: The Movie! Figure has arrived from Hasbro as the Ultron Magnus joins the fight

Till all are one! Hasbro is back with yet another impressive Studios Series figure from the popular 1986 film The Transformers: The Movie. The heroic Ultra Magnus is back and is here for one last stand at the Battle of Autobot City. The last time our heroes saw this Autobot was when he collapsed the tunnel, rescuing his friends but leaving him alone with Galvatron. With the Matrix of Leadership in hand, Galvatron, Cyclonus, and the Sweeps open fire, blasting him to bits. Transformers fans can recreate this scene and other battles with Hasbro's new Commander Ultra Magnus figure. Coming in at 9.5" tall, Magnus will convert into his trailer mode in just 43 steps, which can hold other Deluxe Class Transformers figures. He will come with 7 blast effects for both bot and vehicle modes and comes with 4 blasters and the Matric of Leadership. The Transformers: The Movie 86-21 Ultra Magnus is priced at $89.99, he is set for a November 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Transformers Studio Series Commander Ultra Magnus

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Commander Class Ultra Magnus action figure, inspired by The Transformers: The Movie! Ultra Magnus leads defensive measures against the Decepticons invading Autobot City. Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures for 8 year old boys and girls that feature movie-inspired details and accessories."

"Convert the action figure from robot to semi trailer mode in 43 steps and pose the Ultra Magnus toy in the included Battle of Autobot City removable backdrop scene. Transformers action figures for boys and girls make great gifts! Includes figure, 12 accessories, removable backdrop, and instructions."

THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE ULTRA MAGNUS: This Transformers Studio Series 86-21 Ultra Magnus action figure for boys and girls is highly articulated for posability and features movie-inspired deco and details

TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES COMMANDER CLASS: This 9.5-inch collectible action figure is inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe

2 ICONIC MODES: This Studio Series Transformers toy for 8 year old boys and girls features classic conversion between robot and semi trailer modes in 43 steps. Trailer can hold Deluxe Class figures (each sold separately, subject to availability)

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure comes with 4 blasters, 7 blast effects and a Matrix of Leadership accessory that can fit inside the figure's chest. Accessories attach in both modes

REMOVABLE BACKDROP: Removable backdrop displays Ultra Magnus figure in the Battle of Autobot City scene. Fans can use the backdrop and pose their figures in the scene with their own style

