The VEIKK VK2200 Pro Drawing Tablet Enhances Your Creativity

Technology has easily changed the way we do many things, from cooking, cleaning, listening to music, and so much more. One concept that has quickly changed over the past decades has been drawing and animation. While some movies, TV, and comics use a pad and pencil, most have gone digital for an easier and smoother job bringing their ideas to life. I have been dying to try out one of these new Drawing Tablets to see what all the fuss is about, and thankfully we got our hands on the VEIKK Studio VK2200 Pro Drawing Pen Display. As a collector, I have always appreciated the art on packaging as well as comics, with a dabble of my own creativity now and again. So like most who are planning on taking the dive, we will do it together as we check out what VEIKK has to offer.

Right off the bat, I have to say that VEIKK did an incredible job with this drawing tablet. Forget about paper; the smooth paper-like texture just comes to life here with a flawless drawing system. The VK2200 Pro features a 21" inch screen with 8,192 pressure levels to capture precisely what you want to draw and how you want to do it. The setup was pretty simple, but I was working with a MacBook Air, which required a couple of extra steps. The VK2200 Pro uses a USB-C to USB-C connection, but it does allow for a USB-A to USB-C connection with an additional HDMI cord. I did need to purchase a Thunderbolt to HDMI adapter for my Air to help with this, and after some replacements, I got a brand that worked correctly. VEIKK states that the USB/HDMI connectivity could impact the touch-screen capabilities, but I had zero problems with that aspect.

I am not a hardcore tech guy, so some stuff can go over my head regarding new updated gear. However, after the chaos of dealing with the Thunderbolt adapter, the VK2200 Pro works the same as a secondary monitor. There were some issues connecting it and getting some of the parts to work correctly, such as the drawing pen. There were also some issues with applications only opening and working on the laptop instead of the VEIKK monitor, which was frustrating. To fix this, I just ended up switching priority systems to the VK2000 Pro as my main monitor, and everything was fixed. After a quick software install, the tablet was ready for action, and I used Clip Studio to get everything started. The Pro Tablet does have easy access features with VEIKK installing an easy-to-use 2 Quick Dials and 8 Silent Short Keys. Zooming in and out has never been simpler, as well as switching tabs and projects.

The VEIKK VK 2200 Pro does feature a kickstand with a 60-degree tilt function allowing for a position that suits your style. Once everything was up and running, the pressure system was incredible, with flawless strokes depending on what I needed to be done. The battery-less pen is a blessing with comfort grip. The buttons on the VEIKK pen will switch between eraser and drawing modes as well as copying any color, making coloring easier. Besides that, artists can say goodbye to paper smudges and that eraser dust as this VEIKK perfected what it means to draw without the mess. All it takes is a press to figure out how you want to draw from a simple pencil mark to a darker, thicker marker line. I was having a blast exploring what I could draw and the depth of the line with each stroke.

In the end, the VEIKK VK2200 Pro Graphic Monitor Drawing Tablet is a truly fantastic tablet for both amateur and professional artists. The size, touch screen, and impressive bright display make it a high-quality piece of tech to make your drawing easier and better than ever. The VK 2200 Pro is a must-own item for anyone who enjoys long-term drawing with its easy setup and mounted design that does wonders. Customization capabilities make this tablet your own personal studio, and it will do wonders for your talent and skill. There is a bit of a learning curve, and some issues seemed more from connectivity and laptop setting than anything else. The VEIKK VK 2200 Pro can be purchased today, and artists and collectors can find it available right here.