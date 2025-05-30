Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Gremlins, thrilljoy

Thrilljoy Unveils Limited 5,000 Piece Gremlins PIX! Vinyl (Exclusive)

Get ready to add some mischief to your PIX! collection as Thrilljoy has unveiled a new limited edition Gremlins collectible

Article Summary Thrilljoy launches a limited Gremlins PIX! vinyl figure, celebrating cult classic 80s nostalgia.

Only 5,000 LE Gizmo figures made, each with a 1-in-6 chase variant featuring Stripe, the Gremlin leader.

Each collectible includes a laser-printed certificate, wax seal, and premium collector packaging.

Gizmo Gremlins PIX! available for $20 starting June 20 at select retailers—grab yours before they’re gone!

Thrilljoy, a rising name in designer collectibles, has officially announced an exciting new release sure to thrill horror and nostalgia fans alike. Thrilljoy has allowed Bleeding Cool to reveal one of their next limited edition Pix exclusively! Prepare yourself for the arrival of Gizmo from the hit 80s film Gremlins! Gremlins arrived in theaters in 1984 and is a dark comedy film that was directed by Joe Dante. The movie introduced audiences to the Mogwai known as Gizmo, an adorable creature with a very strict set of rules: no water, no food after midnight, and keeping them out of the sunlight. If you break them, chaos will arrive, and Thrilljoy is just sure to capture that with this fun limited release.

Limited to just 5,000 pieces worldwide, this Gimzo's brown and white design is nicely captured here and is holding some 3D glasses. The figure also has a 1-in-6 chance of scoring a rare chase variant featuring the mischievous Gremlin leader, Spike. Thrilljoy takes pride in collectibility, so each figure has a laser-printed certificate of authenticity, a sculpted wax seal, and a high-end matte collector box. Gremlins fans can grab Gizmo for $20 starting June 20 at select retailers, so be sure to get yours before they vanish into the night!

Gremlins Arrive at Thrilljoy with Exclusive LE 5,000 Release

"Thrilljoy is excited to announce new PIX! line with the cult classic Gremlins. This PIX! features two iconic characters from the movie. The hero edition (LE 5,000) shows Gizmo holding 3D glasses. The 1-in-6 chase edition features the villain of this classic movie, Stripe, wearing his 3D glasses with a soda in his hand. Gizmo and Stripe mark the first characters of the Gremlins franchise to join the new PIX! line as Thrilljoy expands into more legacy genre properties."

"PIX! is an exciting addition to the Thrilljoy lineup that continues the push the boundaries of collecting with fresh designs and collabs. It retains the premium details fans love, such as the laser-printed certificate of authenticity, sculpted wax seal, and high-end matte collector box. While launching new features like a high-end cover slip with a perforated pull that have fans "tearing into the thrill" by adding a mystery box element."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!