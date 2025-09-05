Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Unveils Godzilla: King of the Monsters Behemoth Figure

Return to the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters with Hiya Toys as they debut their newest Exquisite Basic Series figure with Behemoth

Article Summary Hiya Toys releases a detailed Behemoth figure from Godzilla: King of the Monsters as part of their Exquisite Series.

Behemoth stands 6.2 inches tall, featuring articulated limbs, sculpted fur, and striking mammoth-like design.

The figure captures Behemoth’s MonsterVerse appearance as a titan awakened by King Ghidorah in the 2019 film.

Pre-orders for the collector’s Godzilla kaiju figure are now open at $59.99, with Q3 2026 shipping expected.

Hiya Toys is back at it with a brand new Exquisite Series Godzilla figure as a new Titan has awakened. In Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Behemoth was one of the many Titans that were featured during the film's global monster crisis. Unlike the flying or aquatic kaiju, Behemoth is a towering, mammoth-like creature with ape-like features, with long tusks and tree trunk-like arms. Behemoth is first seen emerging from a Monarch outpost in Brazil after King Ghidorah disrupts reality and calls to the Titans.

Though not given much screen time, Behemoth is shown rampaging during the film, but eventually submits to Godzilla's alpha roar after the defeat of King Ghidorah. Collectors can now bring home Behemoth as Hiya Toys brings the Titan to life with their latest MonsterVerse release that stands 6.2" tall. The kaiju will have articulated limbs, sculpted fur, and will make a fine addition to your Godzilla collection. Pre-orders for the Hia Exquisite Behemoth are already live for $59.99 wth a Q3 2026 release.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) Behemoth Figure

"Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC Series Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) Behemoth Action Figure makes his spectacular debut. In the film King Ghidorah is first seen frozen in Antarctic ice at Outpost 32. He was freed by Emma Russell and Alan Jonah's team as part of their plan to manipulate the Titans and renew the world's ecosphere."

"Proving impossible to control King Ghidorah with the ORCA, he temporarily succeeded in usurping Godzilla's dominance, spontaneously awakening the other Titans and commanding them to begin destroying both humanity and the world's ecosystems. Deep within the rainforest, the Behemoth was awakened from its deep slumber. This brand new EXQUISITE BASIC series Behemoth action figure faithfully recreates its on-screen appearance."

