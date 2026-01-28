Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mondo
Timed Edition 200x Masters of the Universe Man-At-Arms Revealed
Expand your 200x Masters of the Universe collection with a new 1/12 figure from Mondo with the Timed Edition Man-At-Arms
Article Summary
- Mondo unveils a 1/12 scale MOTU200X Man-At-Arms Timed Edition figure with premium detail and accessories.
- Figure features three unique portraits, swap-out hands, classic and 200X mace, and environmental base.
- Timed Edition includes exclusive extras and stands 6.75” tall, echoing the 2002 Masters of the Universe style.
- Limited pre-orders are open until Feb 10 at MondoShop for $120, with release set for November 2026.
Mondo is returning to Eternia as they continue to build up their MOTU200X collection with the Man-At-Arms 1/12 Timed Edition figure. 200X refers to a reinterpretation of the Masters of the Universe toy and media line that launched in 2002 from Mattel. Unlike the original 1980s figures, the 200X line was set to revive the franchise with new, redesigned figures featuring more detailed and stylized sculpts. This line gave classic characters a more updated modern redesign, and Mondo continues to keep that style alive and kicking.
Standing about 6.75" tall, this version of Man‑At‑Arms features premium sculpting and accessories, capturing his updated, realistic designs. For accessories, Mondo was sure to include multiple swappable head sculpts with neutral, reptilian, and helmetless. He will also come with interchangeable hands and a selection of weapons, like this classic mace, 200x mace blaster, and a sweet environmental base. Man-At-Arm will pair perfectly with Mondo's previous 200x Masters of the Universe figures, with Skeletor and He-Man also coming soon. Pre-orders are open until Feb 10. and is exclusive to the MondoShop for $120 with a November 2026 release.
MOTU200X – Man-At-Arms 1/12 Scale Figure – Timed Edition
PRODUCT INCLUDES
- Man-At-Arms Figure
- Neutral Portrait
- Reptilian Portrait
- Helmetless Portrait
- Left Arm Blaster with Neutral and Active Fire Attachments
- x2 Pairs of Hands
- 200x Mace Club
- Classic Mace Club
- Figure Stand