Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mondo

Timed Edition 200x Masters of the Universe Man-At-Arms Revealed

Expand your 200x Masters of the Universe collection with a new 1/12 figure from Mondo with the Timed Edition Man-At-Arms

Article Summary Mondo unveils a 1/12 scale MOTU200X Man-At-Arms Timed Edition figure with premium detail and accessories.

Figure features three unique portraits, swap-out hands, classic and 200X mace, and environmental base.

Timed Edition includes exclusive extras and stands 6.75” tall, echoing the 2002 Masters of the Universe style.

Limited pre-orders are open until Feb 10 at MondoShop for $120, with release set for November 2026.

Mondo is returning to Eternia as they continue to build up their MOTU200X collection with the Man-At-Arms 1/12 Timed Edition figure. 200X refers to a reinterpretation of the Masters of the Universe toy and media line that launched in 2002 from Mattel. Unlike the original 1980s figures, the 200X line was set to revive the franchise with new, redesigned figures featuring more detailed and stylized sculpts. This line gave classic characters a more updated modern redesign, and Mondo continues to keep that style alive and kicking.

Standing about 6.75" tall, this version of Man‑At‑Arms features premium sculpting and accessories, capturing his updated, realistic designs. For accessories, Mondo was sure to include multiple swappable head sculpts with neutral, reptilian, and helmetless. He will also come with interchangeable hands and a selection of weapons, like this classic mace, 200x mace blaster, and a sweet environmental base. Man-At-Arm will pair perfectly with Mondo's previous 200x Masters of the Universe figures, with Skeletor and He-Man also coming soon. Pre-orders are open until Feb 10. and is exclusive to the MondoShop for $120 with a November 2026 release.

MOTU200X – Man-At-Arms 1/12 Scale Figure – Timed Edition

"Mondo's HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE™ 1/12 Scale Line brings the highly detailed design of our 1/6 scale figures to a brand new dimension. With premium features like faux-fur elements and a dynamic flight stand, our MOTU200X – Man-At-Arms™ 1/12 Scale Figure comes complete with swappable hands, heads, and weapons for powerful displayability. But that's not all … Available for a limited time, this deluxe Man-At-Arms™ Timed Edition includes exclusive extras like an additional portrait, mace and environmental base!"





PRODUCT INCLUDES Man-At-Arms Figure

Neutral Portrait

Reptilian Portrait

Helmetless Portrait

Left Arm Blaster with Neutral and Active Fire Attachments

x2 Pairs of Hands

200x Mace Club

Classic Mace Club

Figure Stand

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!