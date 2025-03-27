Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Todd's MODs Brings Superman to Their Growing DC Vinyl Collection

McFarlane Toys prepares for the fall of their DC Multiverse but is going out with bang as they debut new DC Comics 7” figure

Article Summary Discover the new Superman figure in Todd's MODs DC vinyl collection by McFarlane Toys.

The 4.5-inch vinyl collectible features a bold, artistic redesign of Superman.

Pre-order the Superman figure now for $14.99 along with other fresh DC icons.

Ideal for collectors, this limited edition piece embodies Superman's heroic essence.

Last year, McFarlane Toys introduced yet another line of DC collectibles with "Todd's MODs," a more artistic line of collectibles. This distinctive line of limited edition 4.5" tall vinyl figures reimagines iconic DC Comics characters with a unique, stylized artistic flair. Batman, Swamp Thing, and Bane kicked off the first wave of figures in 2024, but now a new set of Todd's MODs is landing. Among this new wave is a new striking Superman vinyl, showcasing the Man of Steel in a new bold and exaggerated design, capturing his heroic essence.

Crafted from high-quality vinyl, this non-articulated figure stands only 4.5" tall and features Superman's iconic DC Comics red and blue suit with a flowing cape. Pre-orders for the Superman figure have already arrived through select retailers, including McFarlane Toys Store, and can be purchased already. He is priced at $14.99, with a few other Todd's MODs DC Comics figures releasing alongside him with a new Batman, Killer Croc, and King Shark. If you need a new artistic type of collectible for your home or office, then look no further and get yours today!

Superman (Todd's Mods) Limited Edition Collector Vinyl

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Jonathan and Martha Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. The Man of Steel is virtually invulnerable and has the powers of super-strength, super-speed, and flight. He also has enhanced senses, including heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, and super-breath."

4.5in scale posed figure.

Limited Edition.

Collector Vinyl.

Collect all DC DIRECT Todd's Mods vinyl figures.

