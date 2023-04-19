Transformers Armada Universe Optimus Prime Revealed by Hasbro New Transformers Legacy Evolution figures has arrived from Hasbro as the war between Autobots and Deceptions rages on

There have been pretty of Transformers projects over the past couple of decades with comics, movies, and TV. In 2002, the Transformers series get it's very own anime series titled Transformers: Armada, known in Japan as Super Robot Life-Form Transformers: Legends of the Microns. Hasbro has just revealed that another Armada Universe figure is on the way as the Leader of the Autobots has landed. Optimus Prime will now join Megatron with a faithfully captured figure design after the hit anime series. In just 20 steps, fans can convert Optimus to truck mode, and his signature trailer converts into a battle station in just 22 steps. From Super Robot armor, dual barrel blasters, Matrix of Leadership, and much more, this figure has it all. Armada Optimus Prime is priced at $89.99, is set for a September 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Revisit the Transformers Armada Universe with Hasbro

"The battle is evolving with the Transformers Legacy Evolution Commander Class Armada Universe Optimus Prime action figure! Optimus Prime leads as a force of wisdom and goodness, but shows his powerful battle capabilities when facing enemies. Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures for boys and girls. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every generation of Transformers like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

Includes figure, trailer, 5 accessories, and instructions.

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: Legacy Evolution celebrates the last 40 years of Transformers history. The Armada Universe Optimus Prime action figure is inspired by Transformers: Armada

2 EPIC MODES: The action figure converts from robot to truck mode in 20 steps. Comes with a trailer that converts into a battle station in 22 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Comes with 2 dual-barrel blasters, an ion cannon, a Autobot faction plate attachment, and a Matrix of Leadership accessory that fits inside the figure's chest

COOL BATTLE FEATURES: Combine the ion cannon and both blaster accessories to create a larger weapon accessory. The battle station combines with the figure to form Super Robot armor

REVEAL TECH SPECS: Scan the code on each package to reveal character tech specs! Collect other Transformers figures to discover facts and abilities (each sold separately, subject to availability)

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers