Tweeterhead and Sideshow Debuts Black Suit Superman Statue

Superman's Resurrection Suit is easily one of my favorite suits that the Man of Steel has worn over the years. We have recently seen a lot of attention of it from it on-screen debut in Man of Steel as well as its return in the comics with post-crisis Superman in DC Comics. It looks like Tweeterhead is showing their love for this iconic super suit with a brand new highly-detailed statue that stands 20.5" tall. Collectors will also get two swappable head sculpts as well that will also collectors a nice set of customization. The black and silver are simple but beautifully done, and it still stands out compared to the usual red and blue design.

This priced Superman statue comes in at a whopping $400 and will be limited to only 200 pieces, so act fast. Black Suit Superman is set to release in Summer 2022, and pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles right here. Be sure to check out some of the other very impressive, highly detailed, and pretty pricey DC Comics statues also available and coming soon from Tweeterhead. Poison Ivy, Scarecrow, Catwoman, Cheetah, Darkseid, and so many more iconic heroes and villains can now be a new highlight piece to your growing collection found here.

"Sideshow and Tweeterhead Present the new Superman (Black Suit) Sixth Scale Maquette! The new Superman Variant measures roughly 20.5" tall, 13.5" wide and 10.5" deep when fully assembled. This fully sculpted polyresin statue comes with Superman in a modern interpretation of the "Black Suit" costume, with silver accents on his belt, chest and cape emblems."

Artists

Guillermo Barbiero (Sculpt) (Design)

(Sculpt) (Design) Polina Hristova (Sculpt)

(Sculpt) Brandon Guerrero (Design)

(Design) Jon Rasmussen (Design)

(Design) David Igo (Design)

(Design) Mike Pflaumer (Paint)

Product Size

Height: 20.5" (52.1 cm)

Width: 13.5" (34.3 cm)

Depth: 10.5" (26.7 cm)

Weight: 20 lbs (9.1 kg) *