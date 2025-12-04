Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Watch Out for LEGO's New Devious Harry Potter Cornish Pixie Set

Clear some space on your shelves as a new assortment of LEGOs are on the way like the Cornish Pixie from Harry Potter

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Harry Potter set featuring a 1:1 scale buildable Cornish Pixie from Chamber of Secrets.

The 320-piece Cornish Pixie LEGO set boasts posable head, arms, fingers, and transparent wings for display or play.

Includes magical accessories like Gilderoy Lockhart's buildable book, spilled ink bottle, and wand for added detail.

The set launches January 1, 2026 for $29.99, perfect for Harry Potter fans and LEGO collectors ages 8 and up.

The Cornish Pixie is known, in the magical world, as a small, bright‑blue impish creature that is mischievous, chaotic, and fond of creating chaos. These magical critters are famously known for causing havoc when released during a Defense Against the Dark Arts class in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. LEGO is now bringing that spirit into the real world with their new Cornish Pixie set that recreates the creature as a fully buildable form. Coming in at 320 pieces, the Pixie is roughly 1:1 scale from its depiction in the lore, with its head, arms, and fingers being able to move freely, as well as transparent wings.

As an homage to the original story, the new LEGO Harry Potter set also includes accessories such as a buildable book belonging to Gilderoy Lockhart, a spilled-ink bottle, and his wand. The Cornish Pixie will stand at 9" tall and wizards and witches will surely want to buy an army of these to unleash around their collection. Harry Potter fans will be able to snag this Cornish Pixie LEGO set on January 1, 2026, for $29.99.

Cornish Pixie

"Capture children's imaginations with the first-ever 1:1 scale model of a LEGO® Cornish Pixie (76461) from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™. Designed for display and play, this posable figure brings back memories of the chaos caused by Professor Gilderoy Lockhart™ releasing a cage full of the "devilishly tricky little blighters" during a Defense Against the Dark Arts lesson."

"Pose the Cornish Pixie in flying position on the transparent display stand, or pose it in a standing position and play with it on its own. This building toy for kids also comes with iconic accessories: display the Cornish Pixie figure with the buildable Gilderoy Lockhart™ book and bottle of ink that's spilling over. This model kit makes a magical LEGO Harry Potter™ gift for girls, boys and any fans ages 8 years old and up." Set contains 320 pieces."

