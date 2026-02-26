Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: RSVLTS, The Land Before Time

Watch Out for Sharptooths with RSVLTS New The Land Before Time Drop

Things are about to get prehistoric as RSVLTS debuts their newest collection featuring The Land Before Time

Article Summary RSVLTS launches a new apparel collection inspired by The Land Before Time franchise.

Signature designs feature Littlefoot, Cera, Ducky, Petrie, Spike, Chomper, and the fierce Sharptooth.

The collection includes KUNUFLEX button-downs, vintage tees, a Petrie dad hat, and hybrid shorts.

Fans can shop the full Land Before Time lineup now, with prices ranging from $30 to $70.

The Land Before Time is one of the most beloved animated film franchises in cinematic history. First released in 1988, the original film was directed by Don Bluth and produced by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. The movie introduced audiences to the adventures of Littlefoot and his dinosaur friends in a prehistoric world. Its massive success spawned a series of sequels, television specials, and a lasting fanbase that continues to celebrate the charm and nostalgia of Littlefoot, Cera, Ducky, Petrie, Spike, and Chomper. Now, RSVLTS is bringing this timeless franchise to the world of fashion with the announcement of the new Land Before Time apparel collection.

The new collection features a variety of designs and formats, all crafted from RSVLTS's signature KUNUFLEX material for comfort and durability. Fans can explore some prehistoric fun in classic unisex styles and sizing, with select designs also available in women's cuts. Iconic moments and themes from the films inspire each item in the collection. Tree Star Adventures captures the tastiest and rarest treats from ef eh franchises, and will also feature companion Hybrid Shorts. Prehistoric Pals and Dino Discovery capture Littlefoot and his friends on an adventure with color and wonder.

The fun does not end there: RSVLTS has also crafted the Me Can Fly! dad hat, featuring the one and only Petrie. However, this prehistoric era is not all fun and games, and RSVLTS was sure to capture that with their The Valley of Teeth button-down. The deadly Sharptooth is ready for a snack with this beauty, and it will pair well with the Prehistoric Pals Vintage Tee. Pricing ranges from $30 for the dad hat to $70 for button-down shirts, with hybrid shorts at $65 and vintage crewneck tees at $37. The Land Before Time fans can relive iconic childhood memories with this beautiful collection right now, as the entire drop is already live on RSVLTS.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!