We Round-Up All of Funko's NYCC 2022 Exclusives in One Place
Fall is here, and that means a new New York Comic Con is just around the corner. The latest convention kicks off on Thursday, October 6th, and lasts until that Sunday, October 9th, with it being held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Like most conventions, Funko is back and has a big collection of new reveals this year with some limited edition Soda Vinyls, Pop Vinyls, and a couple of other surprises. We have rounded up all the reveals in one spot in case you missed a specific reveal or just want to know what is dropping at the beginning of October. There are plenty of sweet Pops this year, like Swampfire from Ben 10, Nick Fury from Marvel Studios Secret Invasion, Steve from Blue's Clues, and even some new 3-Liter Soda Vinyls. Collectors can read all about Funko's NYCC 2022 Frightmare on Fun Street events right here. Shared retailer locations are shared below and these Pops will arrive online starting 10/6, online through FunkoShop, at the NYCC convention, and on the shared retailer sites. Good Luck!
Disney:
- Disney: Clarabelle Cow
- Disney: Professor Owl
- Brave- Merida with Bow and Arrows
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit – Roger Rabbit
- Peter Pan – Smee with Skull Rock
Star Wars:
- STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES – Anakin Skywalker
- ANDOR – B2EMO
Soda Vinyl:
- SODA 3-Liter: Disney – Maleficient with Diamond Glitter and Flame Chase
- SODA 3-Liter: X-Men – Juggernaut with Unmasked Chase
- X-Men – Jean Grey with Dark Phoenix Chase!
- Marvel Studios' Black Panther – Shuri with Glowing Chase
- Green Lantern – John Stewart with Glow-in-the-Dark Chase
- Hannah Barbara – Black Light Grape Ape with Chase
- The Crow- Eric Draven with Crow Chase
Marvel:
- Spider-Man No Way Home – Statue of Liberty
- Marvel Studios' I Am Groot – Groot
- Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion – Nick Fury
Television:
- Parks & Rec- Mona Lisa Saperstein
- The Office- Halloween Kelly Kapoor
- The Last Kingdom- Uhtred
- Looney Tunes – Yosemite Sam Black Knight
- Ben 10 Alien Force – Swampfire
- Ted Lasso – Coach Beard
- Blue's Clues- Steve with Handy Dandy Notebook
- G.I. Joe- Sergeant Slaughter
- Dungeons & Dragons and Stranger Things 2 Pack – Vecna
- The Simpsons – Kearney Zzyzwicz
- The Simpsons – Jimbo Jones
Anime:
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Itadori with Glasses
- Ouran High School Host Club – Kaoru & Hikaru Hitachiin
- Dragon Ball Super – Ultra Instinct Goku with Kamehameha (Metallic)
- Dragon Ball Super – Goku Ultra Instinct Sign (Metallic)
- Dragon Ball Z – Cell Second Form
- One Piece- Luffy with the Going Merry
- Yu-Gi-Oh! – Five-Headed Dragon
Movies:
- Jurassic World Dominion – Kayla
- Borat – Borat with Flag and Suit
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – Harry with Gryffindor Sword and Basilisk Fang
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – Neville Longbottom with Pixies
- Free Guy – Guy
DC Comics:
- Superman (Red)
- Aquaman
- Green Lantern – Star Sapphire
- Batman – Emperor Joker
Various:
- Kitbull – Kit & Doggy
- Funko x Disguise POP! Mask: Universal Monsters – Frankenstein
- Funko Booth Tee – Frightmare on Fun Street
- Gloomy The Naughty Grizzly – Gloomy Bear Bloody (Flocked and Non-Flocked)
- TMNT x Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – Mikey as Yellow Ranger and Raphael as Red Ranger
- New York Comic-Con Mascot – Pauly Pigeon and Pizza Rat
- Polaroid- Land Camera
- Rubik's Cube
- Kaboom Cereal
- The Notorious B.I.G. – Biggie with Golden Suit and Fedora