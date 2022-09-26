We Round-Up All of Funko's NYCC 2022 Exclusives in One Place

Fall is here, and that means a new New York Comic Con is just around the corner. The latest convention kicks off on Thursday, October 6th, and lasts until that Sunday, October 9th, with it being held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Like most conventions, Funko is back and has a big collection of new reveals this year with some limited edition Soda Vinyls, Pop Vinyls, and a couple of other surprises. We have rounded up all the reveals in one spot in case you missed a specific reveal or just want to know what is dropping at the beginning of October. There are plenty of sweet Pops this year, like Swampfire from Ben 10, Nick Fury from Marvel Studios Secret Invasion, Steve from Blue's Clues, and even some new 3-Liter Soda Vinyls. Collectors can read all about Funko's NYCC 2022 Frightmare on Fun Street events right here. Shared retailer locations are shared below and these Pops will arrive online starting 10/6, online through FunkoShop, at the NYCC convention, and on the shared retailer sites. Good Luck!

Disney:

Disney: Clarabelle Cow

Disney: Professor Owl

Brave- Merida with Bow and Arrows

Who Framed Roger Rabbit – Roger Rabbit

Peter Pan – Smee with Skull Rock

Star Wars:

STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES – Anakin Skywalker

ANDOR – B2EMO

Soda Vinyl:

SODA 3-Liter: Disney – Maleficient with Diamond Glitter and Flame Chase

SODA 3-Liter: X-Men – Juggernaut with Unmasked Chase

X-Men – Jean Grey with Dark Phoenix Chase!

Marvel Studios' Black Panther – Shuri with Glowing Chase

Green Lantern – John Stewart with Glow-in-the-Dark Chase

Hannah Barbara – Black Light Grape Ape with Chase

The Crow- Eric Draven with Crow Chase

Marvel:

Spider-Man No Way Home – Statue of Liberty

Marvel Studios' I Am Groot – Groot

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion – Nick Fury

Television:

Parks & Rec- Mona Lisa Saperstein

The Office- Halloween Kelly Kapoor

The Last Kingdom- Uhtred

Looney Tunes – Yosemite Sam Black Knight

Ben 10 Alien Force – Swampfire

Ted Lasso – Coach Beard

Blue's Clues- Steve with Handy Dandy Notebook

G.I. Joe- Sergeant Slaughter

Dungeons & Dragons and Stranger Things 2 Pack – Vecna

The Simpsons – Kearney Zzyzwicz

The Simpsons – Jimbo Jones

Anime:

Jujutsu Kaisen – Itadori with Glasses

Ouran High School Host Club – Kaoru & Hikaru Hitachiin

Dragon Ball Super – Ultra Instinct Goku with Kamehameha (Metallic)

Dragon Ball Super – Goku Ultra Instinct Sign (Metallic)

Dragon Ball Z – Cell Second Form

One Piece- Luffy with the Going Merry

Yu-Gi-Oh! – Five-Headed Dragon

Movies:

Jurassic World Dominion – Kayla

Borat – Borat with Flag and Suit

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – Harry with Gryffindor Sword and Basilisk Fang

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – Neville Longbottom with Pixies

Free Guy – Guy

DC Comics:

Superman (Red)

Aquaman

Green Lantern – Star Sapphire

Batman – Emperor Joker

Various:

Kitbull – Kit & Doggy

Funko x Disguise POP! Mask: Universal Monsters – Frankenstein

Funko Booth Tee – Frightmare on Fun Street

Gloomy The Naughty Grizzly – Gloomy Bear Bloody (Flocked and Non-Flocked)

TMNT x Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – Mikey as Yellow Ranger and Raphael as Red Ranger

New York Comic-Con Mascot – Pauly Pigeon and Pizza Rat

Polaroid- Land Camera

Rubik's Cube

Kaboom Cereal

The Notorious B.I.G. – Biggie with Golden Suit and Fedora