Werewolf Wookie Sees a Full Moon with Latest Star Wars Pre-Order

Werewolf by Night is finally here, giving fans a spooky taste of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That is not the only universe diving into the dark and scary realm as Star Wars is also getting some Halloween fun from Hasbro. We have seen these reveals before, but finally, they are getting pre-orders, with the Werewolf Wookie arriving and already howling at the moon. This Wookie features some newly added details with new color fun, a snarling face, and new wolf-style ears. That is not all, as an undead Boggling is also included along with a pumpkin themed Beskar container with Beskar chocolate inside. These figures might be simply redesigned, but they are something truly unique that I think is a nice addition to the Star Wars: The Black Series line. I'm just surprised that Hasbro is not dropping these until November, which almost ruins the whole purpose of these figures. Either way, It'll be nice to add some spooky elements to our Star Wars collections, and a pack of Werewolf Wookiee will be perfect. The Halloween Edition Wookie is a Walmart exclusive, is priced at $26.99, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Beware the Terrifying Star Wars Werewolf Wookie!

"Celebrate the season with these specially designed Star Wars figures from The Black Series, featuring Halloween-themed deco and packaging. Fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated Wookiee (Halloween Edition) figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. This The Black Series Wookiee (Halloween Edition) action figure and included Bogling toy have werewolf-inspired deco. These Star Wars The Black Series action figures come with 1 Halloween-inspired accessory, a candy bucket filled with beskar wrapped up to look like chocolate bars. Look for movie- and entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series figures to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)."