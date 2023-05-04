13 More Comic Shops Doing Big Things On Free Comic Book Day This Saturday, thousands of comic book stores will be giving away free comics, here are 13 comic stores doing a little bit more for Free Comic Book Day.

This Saturday is Free Comic Book Day. And while thousands of comic book stores, bookstores and libraries will be giving away free comic books, here are thirteen comic stores doing a little bit more as well, to go with the thirty-three we posted two days ago. If you'd like to see your store displayed on a follow-up tomorrow, email me at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com with details similar to the below:

Arizona

Samurai Comics Chandler, 1994 N Alma School Road, Chandler

Guests: Darick Robertson, Jeff Johnson, Scott Kolins, Joe Aubrey & Eric Peterson, Mike Macropoulos, Val Hochberg, Jim Hanna

Samurai Comics Mesa, 2639 E Broadway Rd, Mesa

Guests: Andrew MacLean, Scott Godlewski, Jay Fotos, J Gonzo, Ryan Cody, Ryan Quackenbush, Ryan Liebe, and somone not called Ryan (or Scott), Matt Goodall.

Georgia

Neighborhood Comics, 1205 Bull St, Savannah, 10am-6pm

Guests: Tracy Yardley, Robert Atkins, Edwin Galmon

Louisiana

Showcase Comic Books and Games, 1400 Corporate Square Dr, Slidell

Tim Lattie, Robby Musso, and Bob Hall signing Shadowman

Maryland

Third Eye Annapolis, 209 Chinquapin Round Rd, Suite 200, Annapolis.

Jim Zub signing Conan The Barbarian #0 from 9am-Noon.

15% off everything (excluding pull boxes, pre-orders & new releases from 4/5 -5/6)

1st 15 in line get a FREE Third Eye Comics t-shirt

1st 15 in line get a FREE Third Eye tote bag loaded w/ goodies

1st 15 in line get a special invite package to a PREVIEW NIGHT event for a surprise we're announcing on 5/6/23 for later in the year!

Super-Stores Sidewalk Sales featuring $1 comics, 50% OFF graphic novels & more!

Beyond Comics, 5632 Buckeystown Pike Frederick,

Guests: Mark Wheatley, Marc Hempell, Daniel Krall, Terry Flippo. Get up to 5 free comic books. Make a DONATION of Non-Perishable Food And Receive Up To 5 More Comics. 25% OFF New Comics, Graphic Novels, Manga, Game Supplies, Comic Supplies

Pop Vinyl Figures,Action Figures, Books, Board Games, RPG Books, Posters, Marvel Legends, One:12 Figures, Action Figures, Includes Vintage,

Gundam, Diamond Gallery Figurines, S.H. Figuarts, Dice,

Beyond Comics, 18749 B North Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg

Guests: John Watkins Chow. Get up to 5 free comic books. Make a DONATION of Non-Perishable Food And Receive Up To 5 More Comics. 25% OFF New Comics, Graphic Novels, Manga, Game Supplies, Comic Supplies

Pop Vinyl Figures,Action Figures, Books, Board Games, RPG Books, Posters, Marvel Legends, One:12 Figures, Action Figures, Includes Vintage,

Gundam, Diamond Gallery Figurines, S.H. Figuarts, Dice,

New Jersey

Level Up Entertainment's FCBD event in the Hamilton Mall, May's Landing.

Guests: Fred Van Lente, Natasha Allegri, Reilly Brown, Mike Capprotti, Kit Kazmier, Mark A Robinson, Dennis Calero, Crystal Velasquez,

Oregon

Books With Pictures, 1401 SE Division St, Portland

Queer Makers market

Brunch with Becky Cloonan

Conversation with Charlie Jane Anders

Comics Trivia with Douglas Wolk

Music from Courage Music

7-11 pm Dance Party

Cosmic Monkey, 5335 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Signings: 10-Noon: Kota & Gen Aoki, Jack Rudo Maraglia, John Burkett

Noon-1pm: Joshua Williamson – Superman & Green Arrow

Noon-2pm: Aaron Duran – Season of the Bruja

2-4pm: Aaron Humphres, Rodney Locket

Excalibur Comics, 2444 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland

BigBattle Quest Comics event with Drew Kafoury, Lee Moyer and Aaron McConnell.

Things from Another World, 10977 SE Main St, Milwaukie

Josh Williamson signing from 2:30 to 3:30pm

England

Scott's Pops and Comics, Warrington Market, Warrington Market have delayed their Free Comic Book Day until the 13th because of the coronation.