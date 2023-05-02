33 Comic Stores Doing Something Special On Free Comic Book Day This Saturday is Free Comic Book Day. Thousands of comic shops, will be giving away free comic books, here are 33 doing a little bit more.

This Saturday is Free Comic Book Day. And while thousands of comic book stores, bookstores and libraries will be giving away free comic books, here are thirty stores doing a little bit more as well. If you'd like to see your store displayed on a follow-up tomorrow, email me at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com with details similar to the below:

Arizona

Justice Comics and Collectors Choice Comics, 1805 E. Elliot Rd – Suite 101, Tempe.

GUEST ARTISTS SIGNING & SKETCHING ALL DAY!…

Chinh Potter: 11am-7pm

Albert Morales: 3-7pm

Chinh & Albert will be signing, sketching and taking commissions throughout the event! Or, get them to sign one of our many store exclusive covers including:

– I HATE FAIRYLAND (Issues #2 & #3), CREEPSHOW, DO A POWERBOMB!, NOCTERRA, THE CLOSET

Mission: Comics & Art, 2250 Mission Street, San Francisco

Kids can choose as many free comics as they like. Adults get 4 free comics, and a 5th with donation to 826 Valencia. Comic creators Kayden Phoenix and Ghezal Omar will be signing comics. All Free comics will be available outside on the sidewalk in front of the store.

Brandon's Comics, 1833 E Southern Ave, Tempe,

CGC signing with Georges Jeanty

Do you want every single Free Comic Book Day Comic and 28 coupons to 28 different businesses for free? Start out at Brandon's Comics for our insane sale. Pick up your first free 15 comics from us. Then go on the treasure hunt. Its 1 comic per map. 1 map per household. If your a family of 10 you get 1 map because your getting 43 comics and 28 coupons. I included 2 other comic book stores in the Map in case your adult/child kids wanted the same comics. 1st place to complete the map gets a $100 gift certificate to my store. 2nd gets a $75 3rd gets a $50. 1 winner per household or get a separate address on your drivers license. If your that dedicated you should win.

We only have 175 maps. Go to Brandonscomics.com and sign up to be a member and pull yourself a map. They are completely free. Sign up for an account. Put the map in your cart. It's listed at $1 because the computer won't let us do a free button. Go to checkout and do pickup at Brandon's comics. You will get an email conformation once this process is complete. Georges Jeanty of the Mandalorian will be here. I have over 80 sets left of 1-8! Did you know that the Mandalorian is almost identical to the T.V. show?

California



Comics & Collectibles, 1904 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento,

Guests: Ron Lim, Robert Love, Landry Walker, Kyrun Silva. Back issue bin comics will be 50% off, all kids comics, new comics, Silver Age comics, and board games will be 20% off.

Earth-2 Comics, 15017 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks,

SPECIAL DOLLAR COMIC BOXES, DISCOUNT BOOKS, TOYS & FCBD SPECIALS!!!

SIGNINGS NOON-2PM. Lois Lane Girl Taking Over team Sarah Kuhn,, Arielle Jovellanos, Olivia Pecini will be signing the new DC Graphic Novel & the FCBD comic. Clark & Lex art team Jerry & Penelope Gaylord will be signing the new FCBD Comic Preview!

Flying Colors Comics, 2980 Treat Blvd (At Oak Grove Rd), Concord

Joining us for our Free Comic Book Day event is artist/writer/cartoonist SARAH LEUVER!

Sarah will be signing on FCBD at Flying Colors from 11am-2pm. In addition to her work on TEEN TITANS GO!, Sarah also produces and publishes her own work!

Sarah is the featured artist on our exclusive Flying Colors FCBD 2023 Sketch Edition! Quantities of the Sketch Edition are in limited quantities!



Golden Apple Comics – 7018 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, 11am to 7pm

Free Comics, Sidewalk Sale, Special Guests, Burger Pop-Up, Coffee Specials, DJ PDub, Charity Bake Sale & More

*BUY 2 GET 3RD FREE on all books in the shop (TP's & HC's)

Autographed copy Uncanny Avengers/X-Men from 11am-3pm: Writer Gerry Duggan & Joshua Cassara. *Sketches and remarks will be available for a fee paid directly to artist

3pm-5pm meet Marvel and Image Comics creator and artist Scott Koblish (Giant Kokju, Deadpool)

Collector's Paradise – Winnetka, 7131 Winnetka Ave Los Angeles

Our guests for FCBD this year is a local publisher FANBASE PRESS who will bring two of its fantastic creators, Norm Harper (The Sequels) and Jordan Hart (Ripple Effects) to the event. We will also have a good friend of the store, artist Kristian Horn, sketching for Kids ONLY (Adults can pay for a commission)

In addition we will have a big sale on everything in the store. BUY ANY THREE ITEMS, FOURTH ITEM (of lowest value) IS FREE

Collector's Paradise – NoHo , 5118 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood

Scott Koblish, a celebrated Deadpool artist, and the artist on the Fantastic Four #7/8 700+ Character variant set. Scott will do FREE sketches FOR KIDS ONLY (adults feel free to PAY for a commission. He will be joined for FREE COMIC BOOK DAY by writer Sabir Pirzada (Ms Marvel, Marvel Voices) for release of Cult of Carnage: Misery #1 comic book. In addition we will have a big sale on everything in the store.

BUT ANY THREE ITEMS, FOURTH ITEM (of lowest value) IS FREE! See less

Collector's Paradise – Pasadena, 319 S Arroyo Pkwy, Ste 4 Pasadena,

Celebrated writer Rick Remender (Black Science, Fear Agent…) and fantastic local artist Aidan Casserly join our Pasadena location for #FreeComicBookDay! BIG SALE! Sketches for KIDS! Signings 11am-2pm!

Geoffrey's Comics, 4068 Redondo Beach Blvd, Torrance

Guests: Mark Martinez, Nathaniel Osollo Johnny Parker II, David Marriotte, Nick Marino, Rebecca Ann, Rosie Knight, James F Wright win a copy of the JLA/Avengers, scavenger hunt, spend $25 and get a $5 store gift card, sped $100 and get a $25 store gift card

Colorado

Mile High Comics, 4600 Jason St, Denver

As regards Free Comic Book Day, we are just about sold out of this year's complete sets. At last look, we had fewer than twenty 2023 complete sets left. Once they are sold out, only 2023 FCBD "singles" will remain available for advance reservation. If you are seeking individual issues, one 2023 FCBD variant can be requested for each $10 in purchases that you make with us this week (net of all discounts). Simply add up your order, and then deduct the benefits of the 60% off NEWYEAR! codeword discount to reach your "net" figure. Let us then know in the "notes" as to which FCBD individual issues you would like us to reserve for you. Please do note that orders containing this year's FCBD sets and/or singles cannot ship until next Monday, May 8th.

Connecticut

Comics and Collectibles Etc, 28 Main Street, East Hartford

Meet & greet the local writer and creator to the hit comic book series AREA 51: THE HELIX PROJECT on FCBD 2023

~ A permanent 25% discount on all new comic book subscription files after making a purchase with Trevor

~ A FREE digital copy of AREA 51: THE HELIX PROJECT #1 for any attendee

~ All $3 back issues for $1 each

~ All trade paperback graphic novels are BUY ONE GET ONE FREE

~ Vintage FCBD day issues unvaulted

Florida

The Collective: A Comic & Game Community, 520 W State Rd 436, Suite 1172, Altamonte Springs

Join us as we celebrate Free Comic Book Day 2023 with some of our closest friends and members of this amazing community you have all helped build.

We'll have a balloon artist on hand for both kids and adults (he's free to you, because we paid for him), plus any kid (15 and under) in costume/cosplay will receive a free prize for coming in.

FREE goodie bags for the first 25 people in line in the morning, and we are going to have a BBQ food truck on hand.

Artists will be on hand doing free sketch cards for all kids ($5 for adults) and of course there will be FREE COMIC BOOK DAY comics for all. There will also be amazing deals on trade paperbacks, including specials on bundles curated by our knowledgeable staff.

Writer David Byrne, (Stake, Canceled), Elias "Gambit" Melendez (Superstar cover artist), and a few other creators will be joining us, as well as GB Leatherworks

Coliseum of Comics (East Colonial) 4303 E Colonial Drive, Orlando,

Join us for this year's Free Comic Book Day! Choose from a large assortment of special edition comics for readers of all ages!

*Silverline Comics creators Roland Mann and Thomas Florimonte will be at the store for a signing from 10am till 2pm

Gods & Monsters. 5421 International Dr, Orlando

Dan Conner joining us for a signing of The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Battle For Pumpkin King

Anyone in cosplay will get a raffle ticket, for a chance to win a full set of this year's FCBD books!!

20% OFF ALL BACK ISSUE COMICS!! Just mention the Back Issue Sale at checkout to get your discount.

COSPLAY PARTY in our post-apocalyptic-themed speakeasy, VAULT 5421 from 8pm~1am for our grown-up fans!

* Themed drink SPECIALS and cosplay bartenders!!

* Cosplay cage-dancing performances!!

* Happy Hour (2pm~5pm) w/ 20% OFF ALL DRINKS!!

Illinois

Dreamland Comics & Vinyl, 105 W Rockland Rd, Libertyville

Guests: Russell Lissau, Trevor Mueller, Alan Evans and Steve Horton.

Kansas

Elite Comics, 11842 Quivira Rd, Overland Park

We will be giving away thousands of free comic all day! Plus our first ever Warehouse Sale, guest artists, and some special surprises!

New Jersey

Dewey's Comic City, The Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Art, Myrtle Ave, Dover.

From 10am, Special Guests: Fernando Ruiz, Mariano Chapo, Jim Calafiore, Len Danovich, Giovanni Valletta, Michael Kraiger, Anthony Marques, Erica Schultz, Charles Wilson, JP Buzio, Bob Hardin, Justin Prokowich, Sian Mandrake, Nick Caponi, Matt Gaudio, Will Torres, Fabio Redivo, Angelo Concepcion, Trinity Tello, Finn Dowling, Sean Mendoza, Jesse Marsch, Torrianna Wilkinson, Tyler Lenaz, Timothy Witowich, Malachi Grabowy, Ava Schrager, Vedant Singh, Ash Cassera Gonzalez, Ray Fujiwara, Oliver Dowling, Simeyon Mendez, Elaine Sirkus, James Sweet, Aaron Mentzer, Brian Dome, River Porter, Dylan Dietrich, Fran Crivelli, Lorenzo Jiles, Ray Negron, CJ Oechsle, Zack Marois, Timothy Grant, Friends from Garden State Comic Fest, Matt Gaudio, Heather Antos, Taylor Esposito, Sean Von Gorman, Fabrice Sapolsky, William Chang, Chaz Litras, Oliver Dowling, Ambrose MacNeil, Sean Von Gorman, Fabrice Sapolsky, Matt Costello, Avery Marques, Liam Marques, Waylon Wewer, Joan Moreira, Anthony Yrkoski, Briar Thompson, Zavier Branch

New York

Alternativerse, 870 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY, United States, New York

Alternicon2. Andy MacDonald, The art of Ryan G. Browne/ZOMBIEPETZ, Tom Ryan's Studio, Whiting Studio, BlackBox Comics, Reinaldo J Pizarro, and more

Royal Collectibles, 9601 Metropolitan Ave Apt 1, New York, NY, United States, New York

Maker's Faire in the parking lot next to our shop. Local vendors from all over NYC will be set up selling their home-made goods and crafts.

Packrat Comics, 3864 Lattimer Street, Hilliard, ,10am-7pm.

Chance to win an ACTION COMICS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION (2022) CGC 9.8 if you spend over $10

Comic guests: Dirk Manning, Matthew Spurlock. Natalie Haines. Tom Williams. Cutthroat Comics. Mike Eshelman. Alex Clark. Richard Jones III

Cosplay: Squared Circle Cosplay, Central Ohio Ghostbusters

Food: The Tasty Good, Just Whipped Up by Maria

Bounce House Inflatable until 5pm, Cosplay contest from at 1pm prizes awarded to kids 13 & under and adults 14 & up. Packrat gift cards for first, second, and third place.

Sensory Friendly: 6-7pm Lights will be out in the comic shop and in each of the rooms with FCBD books. We will keep noise to a minimum by turning off the radio and request guests keep noise to a minimum. There will be signs around the store detailing our efforts for the afternoon crowd to make them aware of our objective.

Each person may select up to 3 free comics from the selection of FCBD comics we purchased from the publishers. You will then be able to 'purchase' additional comics by donating non-perishable food items to our food drive.

Pennsylvania



4th Wall Comics, 1224 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA

3 Free Comics per person. 20% off Games, Toys, Graphic Novels. Buy 2 Get 1 Free Pop Vinyls. All Back issues under $6 are $1

South Carolina

Richards Comics & Collectables, 1214A Laurens Road, Greenville

Guests: J. Chris Campbell, Duane Ballenger, Derek & Nikki Davis, Bill Golliher, Chris Lockwood, Ryan Bray

Cosplay: Chuck Sloan as Wolfman, Ronald Rossman -Be Your Own Hero Productions, Cosplayers – Friendly Neighborhood Superheroes, Vindicated Entertainment

Tennessee

Infinity Flux Comics, 3643 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga

We give away the most free comics in town, with multiple ways to get even more while supplies last!

DOORBUSTER SPECIAL: DOUBLE the free comics from 10-11AM! Get here early for more goodness!

On top of FREE COMICS for everyone, Infinity Flux will also have special, once-a-year sales in a huge new sales room!

PLUS: Special Guests! Stop by to meet and greet local talent including Alex Ogle and Shane Berryhill as they promote their new comic.

Epikos CCG Chattanooga, 5864 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

50% off all back issues* 25% off all graphic novels All $1 comics are 25 cents Buy 2 Funko Pops, Get 1 Free

JEREMY CLARK, who has done some incredible covers (including the Epikos Exlusive Cover to the new TMNT/Usagi Yojimbo comic) will be here!

LEAIRIS CROSS, the fabulous artist responsible for RAIN (as well as some awesome variant and exclusive covers to other comics) will be here!

Writer and voice actor DAKOTA BROWN will be here to talk about his upcoming books DEATH COMES FOR THE TOYMAKER and GRANDMA TILLY'S HELL-TECH MECH!! Artist KARA PIEPENBRINK will be here with her amazing paintings and engravings!

Texas

Lone Star Heroes, 120 State Hwy 332 Ste B-16 Lake Jackson,

Melanie Kohn, free signed Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown 8×10 movie poster with any purchase in honor of the 46th anniversary!

Bricks & Heroes, 1018 11th St, Huntsville

Cory De La Guardia will be here for a signing of his comic book "Another Day at the Office". There will be local artists.

Utah

Black Cat Comics, 2261 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City

Writer, McKay Wadsworth, will be present selling/signing Kirin Comics comics and merchandise. Black Cat comics also has incredible comics sale going on the same day so be sure to stop by and grab some incredible product

Virginia

Four Color Fantasies, 60 Weems Lane, Winchester

10 AM-5 PM 15% sale on everything and it's the final day of our #FCFCoversLiteracy charity auction

Canada

Amazing Stories, 2508 8 Street East Suite A, Saskatoon, SK,

It's the Happiest Day of the year! AND it's our 30th Anniversary. This year FCBD will be bigger and better than ever. We will have free comics, prizes, giveaways, and so much fun! This year we are proud to host an Artists Alley of local creators featuring Ryan Howe, Jeff Burton, Rhett Stevenson, Brayden Martens, James Zintel, Audra Balion, Nathen Wahl, and Colin Work. Tom Grummett will be here from 12 – 3pm doing small sketches with all proceeds going to Foundations!

You do not have to make a purchase to get FREE comics on Saturday. Anyone is entitled to 5 comics. Plus, Stay tuned for another way to get even more!

We will have special appearances by Zoltar the Fortune Teller, Cosplayers, and Totally Rad will be bringing their Tiny Skateboard Park and demonstrating fingerboarding! and Shaw and PunchTV will be there to capture all the excitement.

We are also proud to host Foundations Saskatoon (formerly READ Saskatoon) and we'll have some extra special fundraising initiatives to help out their mission.

England

Free Comic Book Day, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho

10-11am, we welcome our friends over at Bog Eyed Books who'll be running a workshop with Tor Freeman, Alexander Matthews, Gary Northfield and Woodrow Phoenix.

11am-Noon, we've got a workshop with Alexis Deacon, creator of the wonderful Curse of the Chosen series from Flying Eye Books.

Noon-1pm we welcome the talented Takayo Akiyama, who drew the wonderful series of educational Thames & Hudson books entitled So You Want to be a…

1-2pm signing with Ram V.

2-3pm Best Of 2000AD signing with Ian Edginton and D'Israeli

and 3-4pm signing with CROM .

. Lcal artists decorating our windows with paintings of the comic characters that they grew up with, Yetunde Ekuntuyi, Clio Isadora, Shane Melisse, Olivia Sullivan, Claude TC and Yoyo the Ricecorpse.

Free Comic Book Day, Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden

Forbidden Planet giving away a Golden Gift Bag to one lucky customer at each of FP's stores. "This special Grab Bag will contain each of this year's Free Comic Book Day titles PLUS a rare variant edition comic."