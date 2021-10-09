Yen Press Announces Huge New Slate of Titles at New York Comic Con

Yen Press announced a slate of upcoming releases at the Yen Press Industry Panel at New York Comic Con, including manga, light novels, print releases of popular webcomic series, and an art book. All titles will have their release schedules announced at a later date.

Your Forma

Story by Mareho Kikuishi

Illustration by Tsubata Nozaki

Your Forma, a miraculous brain-threading technology that was developed to save thousands of lives from a massive outbreak of viral encephalitis, has become an integral part of everyday life. Begrudgingly partnered with Harold of the "Amics" line of androids, officer Echika must use this invasive technology to hunt for clues and crack cases in a world where your every sight, sound, and emotion is being recorded.

Your Forma is a compelling science fiction light novel series filled with mystery and cyberpunk elements, one which appeals greatly to other science fiction releases from Yen On, such as Yokohama Station SF and the upcoming Demon Lord 2099. This light novel series has received great critical acclaim in Japan and has won the Grand Prize in the 27th Dengeki Novel Prize, a prestigious award in the world of light novels.

MonsTABOO

Story by Yuya Takahashi

Art by TALI

Ever since a monster killed her mother, Maruka has recklessly sought them out with a death wish. But when the first monster she runs into defies her expectations, not only does Maruka end up fighting alongside him—she asks him to be her boyfriend!

MonsTABOO is manga filled with action with stylish art and character designs. This monstrous manga series also possesses strong fantasy elements, making MonsTABOO appealing to a wide audience.

Lost Lad London

Story and Art by Shinya Shima

A murder on the London Underground and a mysterious bloody knife draw a regular university student and a grizzled New Scotland Yard detective into a web of crime and suspense…

Lost Lad London is an intriguing crime drama manga revolving around the cryptic murder of the mayor of London. This compelling mystery story is made even better by the unique and beautiful art style of creator Shinya Shima.

Re:ZERO: The Frozen Bond

Art by Minori Tsukahara

Original Story by Tappei Nagatsuki

Character Design by Shinichirou Otsuka

An anime-original story is now its own manga! Get a glimpse into the world of the half-elf Emilia and her spirit companion, Puck, before they first encountered Subaru Natsuki.

Re:ZERO: The Frozen Bond is a manga adaptation of the anime OVA episode by the same name. The story of Re:ZERO: The Frozen Bond takes place before the events of Re:ZERO

-Starting Life in Another World- and is centered around fan-favorite character Emilia.

Sword Art Online abec Artworks: Wanderers

Illustration by abec

The esteemed abec is finally back with a new collection of breathtaking illustrations from the Alicization arc of the SAO Main Series, as well as from volumes 1–3 of SAO Progressive! This collector's item also features artwork from events, animations, and games!

Sword Art Online abec Artworks: Wanderers is the second art book from Yen Press filled with the iconic art of Sword Art Online illustrator abec. Sword Art Online remains one of the most popular Yen On series to this day, making this a highly anticipated release to fans of the legendary light novel, manga, and anime property.

Bungo Stray Dogs: Storm Bringer

Story by Kafka Asagiri

Illustration by Sango Harukawa

It's been roughly one year since Chuya Nakahara joined the Port Mafia, and he's got his sights set on an executive position. But as he makes plans to move up, a man by the name of Paul Verlaine—claiming to be his younger brother—appears and vows to assassinate everyone he cares about! Now Chuya must team up with Adam, a European A.I. investigator, to stop this lunatic before the storm swallows Yokohama once again…

Bungo Stray Dogs: Storm Bringer is a continuation of the bestselling Bungo Stray Dogs light novel series. Among the many properties that saw a resurgence in the past year, Bungo Stray Dogs has grown to become one of the most popular manga and light novel properties among fans.

Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple

Story by Kafka Asagiri

Art by Ganjii

A string of mysterious suicides among skill users is plaguing Yokohama, and it's up to the Armed Detective Agency to unravel the truth in this manga adaptation of the hit film!

Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple is a manga adaptation of the 2018 anime film by the same name, one that tells the tale of the Armed Detective Agency solving the mystery behind the mass suicides of power users, the strange fog that appears at the scene of the incident, and a power user who may be behind it all. With the recent resurgence in the popularity of Bungo Stray Dogs, this is one of the most anticipated manga releases of 2022.

A Returner's Magic Should be Special

Art by Wookjakga

Original Story by Usonan

In a time when the Shadow World has taken over, and most of humanity is wiped out, a party of six heroes strives and fails to save the world… But magician Desir Herman is given a second chance when he opens his eyes and finds that he's gone back thirteen years in the past! It's now up to him to gather his party once more and stop the greatest catastrophe in human history!

Korean comics have quickly become one of the fastest-growing categories in graphic novels largely thanks to the success of the Yen Press series Solo Leveling. A Returner's Magic Should be Special is an action-packed comic series with a compelling fantasy story that appeals to fans of Solo Leveling as well as reincarnation stories popularized by light novels.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion

Art by Whale

Original Story by Milcha

Eunha Park was just a regular girl desperate to get into college, but when she finally does, her elation is cut short as she's pushed off a roof—only to wake up as Raeliana McMillan, a character from a novel whose death serves as the catalyst for the story's events. But Raeliana refuses to die a second time and is determined to change her fate, no matter what!

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion is a romantic reincarnation story that appeals to fans of The Abandoned Empress. Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion stands out as one of the most popular Korean comics today on webcomic reading apps.

Daughter of the Emperor

Art by RINO

Original Story by YUNSUL

Some people are reborn as villainesses and others as heroes…but Adriana has the severe misfortune of being reborn as the infant daughter of the tyrannical Emperor Caitel! But as the days go on and she grows up, she finds that her cold-blooded father might have some warmth left in him yet…

Daughter of the Emperor is the first major comedy series among the Yen Press print editions of Korean webcomics. This fantasy story ranks as one of the most read works on services such as Tapas and Tappytoon, especially in the Comedy category.