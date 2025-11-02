Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee | Tagged: clover press, dick tracy, john romita sr

1977 Spider-Man Strip In Clover Press' January 2026 Full Solicits

The 1977 Spider-Man newspaper strip by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr is collected in Clover Press' January 2026 solicits

Article Summary Stan Lee and John Romita Sr.'s 1977 Spider-Man newspaper strips get a deluxe reprint from Clover Press.

The new softcover slipcase edition collects a full year of Spider-Man strips, including Sundays and dailies.

Spider-Man battles classic foes like Doctor Doom, Kingpin, and Doctor Octopus in this classic collection.

Release set for February 2026, alongside a complete 1941 Dick Tracy strip collection in January 2026.

Clover Press brings the 1977 edition of the Spider-Man newspaper strips by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and John Romita Sr as part of their January 2026 solicits and solicitations, though it's out in February, January will instead bring the complete Chester Gould Dick Tracy back in print in softcover…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN CLASSIC NEWSPAPER COMICS TP 1977

(W) Stan Lee (A/CA) John Romita

Introducing Clover Press and The Library of American Comics' new deluxe softcover slipcase series, collecting all of Marvel's The Amazing Spider-Man classic newspaper comics. Each volume collects a full year of newspaper strips, from January 1 through December 31. Every edition is printed in an 11" x 8.5" landscape format softcover book that slides into a vertically oriented die-cut slipcase! The wall-crawler swings into his first year of the long-running Spider-Man newspaper strips, brought to life by the legendary team of Stan Lee and John Romita! Every exciting adventure is presented just as readers experienced them nationwide, with the full-color Sunday pages integrated with the dailies! 1977 kicks off as J.Jonah Jameson invites none other than Doctor Doom, the iron-fisted ruler of Latveria, to address the U.N.—and it's up to Spider-Man to stop him from blackmailing the world's leaders! From there, the wall-crawler faces off against a rogues' gallery of iconic foes, including Doctor Octopus, the Kingpin, and Kraven the Hunter. Plus, the debut of an all-new villain: The Rattler! $29.99 2/25/2026

COMPLETE DICK TRACY TP 1941

(W) Chester Gould (A) Chester Gould (CA) Jerry Ordway

Introducing Clover Press and The Library of American Comics' new deluxe softcover slipcase series, collecting all of Chester Gould's Dick Tracy newspaper strip. Every volume collects a full year of newspaper strips, from January 1 through December 31. Each book is printed in an 11" x 8.5" landscape format softcover book that slides into a vertically oriented die-cut slipcase! Dick Tracy kicks off the 40s with a wintery chase hot on the trail of the murderous Krome! Elderly Mrs. Depool will do anything to keep the cops away from her criminal son, including taking on Tracy all by herself! A crooked casino owner is on the lam after killing his girlfriend in a violent car crash! And finally, Little Face gets too close to the fuzz while trying to eliminate evidence of his delinquent activities! Plus, the return of Steve the Tramp! Dick Tracy's greatest decade begins here! Features a new cover by Jerry Ordway! $29.99 1/28/2026

