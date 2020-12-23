20 Years Later: A New Firefly Series With Wash & Zo's Daughter, Emma

In March, Firefly is returning, in a new series with new characters with a long legacy. Firefly: A Brand New Verse is set twenty years after the original series and movie, with the daughter of Zo and Wash as the new captain of the Serenity, a new crew to captain. Firefly: A Brand New Verse will be created by Josh Lee Gordon and Fabiana Mascolo.

Here are the solicitations for the new series as well as the regular Firefly series running alongside it.

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #1

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JAN210944

(W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

Set 20 years after the events of Firefly, Serenity soars the 'Verse once again with a new captain – Emma, the daughter of Wash and Zo !

The old crew of Serenity has gone their own way and now Emma is working to prove herself to Zo , alongside a new crew of castaways and misfits just trying to stay afloat.

But when Serenity takes a job from a familiar face, they discover that their new, living, breathing cargo is far more than they bargained for…and might bring them into conflict with Alliance once again!

Josh Lee Gordon (Firefly: Bad Company) and Fabiana Mascolo (Yasmeen) begin a new era for Joss Whedon's Firefly with First Appearances of an all new cast, new adventures and shocking new surprises!

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $4.99

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

FIREFLY #27

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JAN210950

(W) Greg Pak (A) Ethan Young (CA) Bengal

New Characters! New Enemies! A Brand New Era continues… but what happened to Mal Reynolds?

Mal Reynolds has left everyone and everything behind after the deaths of Wash and Book.

But one call from Zoe will change his life – will he return to Serenity, or has the sky been taken from him forever?

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99

