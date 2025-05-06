Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, IDW | Tagged: event horizon, IDW Dark

28 Years Later… Event Horizon Gets A Prequel, Dark Descent

28 Years Later... Event Horizon gets a prequel, Dark Descent from Christian Ward, Tristan Jones, Pip Martin and IDW.

In September last year, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that "IDW has decided to become more focused as a company on publishing horror comics in terms of what they dub their co-creator originals, titles to follow up on their history of success with the likes of 30 Days of Night, Locke & Key, Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees and more".

Then we also grabbed the news of IDW's new imprint, IDW Dark for 2025, that would be using their relationship with Paramount to leverage more titles. Titles will include A Quiet Place, 30 Days Of Night: Falling Sun, Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite Of Spring, Smile, The Twilight Zone, Sleepy Hollow and Event Horizon.

And now IDW has announced more about Event Horizon, as a prequel comic book series to the original August 1997, Event Horizon: Dark Descent by writer Christian Ward, artist Tristan Jones and colourist Pip Martin to be published in August 2o25 that will "embrace the hard-R rating" of the movie and "terrifying cinematic universe" created by director Paul W.S. Anderson and writer Philip Eisner as we learn the final fate of the original crew of the Event Horizon crew and Captain Kilpack.

"It's a huge privilege to be handed the keys of such a beloved film, one I take very seriously and I have some extremely exciting things up my sleeve," said Ward. "Big gory swings will be happening. You'll never see the film in the same light again."

"I think what Christian's laying out and adding to the lore is going to surprise people," added Jones. "It's certainly given me a lot of gnarly, visceral stuff to chew on visually, which is always fun and knowing that this is being done directly in collaboration with the team behind the film certainly helps lock things in as something fans of the film will want to explore with us."

Event Horizon: Dark Descent #1 goes on sale on the 20th if August 20, with covers by Jeffrey Alan Love, Christian Ward, Martin Simmonds, and Joshua Hixson,

