3 Bulletman Comics From 1942, Currently WIth $3 Bid At Auction Today Three issues of Bulletman #5, #6 and #9 from 1940 are up for auction from Heritage Auctions today, in rather a scrappy condition.

Bulletman first appeared in Nickel Comics #1, published by Fawcett Comics in 1940, created by Bill Parker and Jon Smalle. At five cents, the comic book was half the price of usual comic books at the time; at thirty-two pages, it was half the length and came out twice a month rather than once. It starred Jim Barr, the son of a police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Getting a job in ballistics, he injected himself with a chemical that gave him superhuman strength and intelligence and wore a bullet-shaped Gravity Regulator Helmet, which allowed him to fly and deflect bullets. He then created a second helmet for his girlfriend, Susan Kent, who became Bulletgirl.

Bulletman was Fawcett Comics' second-most-popular character, and along with Captain Marvel and the Marvel Family, was eventually picked up by DC Comics in the seventies and joined Captain Marvel's Squadron of Justice against the forces of King Kull. In 2005, a new Bulletgirl, The Bulleteer, was one of the new Seven Soldiers of Victory, which featured the classic Bulletgirl as a cameo.

Three issues of Bulletman #5, #6 and #9 from 1940 are up for auction from Heritage Auctions today, in rather a scrappy condition, as might be expected from their age. But right now, they have bids of only $3 for the lot, they are a slice of superhero comic history from over eighty years ago, and you know that at some point, we will have a Bulletman revival… keep an eye on Geoff Johns' plans. Or maybe even Mark Waid these days. Or pray for Al Ewing to come to DC Comics…

Bulletman Group of 3 (Fawcett Publications, 1942) Condition: Average PR. Includes issues 5 (Apparent FR – tape, additional staples and staple holes, spine split 2.5" from top and 5" from bottom, back cover torn, missing pieces, water damage, stains), 6 (PR – water damage, mold, rust, holes in paper, centerfold wraps detached), 9 (PR – missing 2 centerfolds, water damage, mold, soiling, extra steps, 2" tear through all pages). Approximate Overstreet GD value for group = $300.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.