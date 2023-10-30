Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Cosplay, Current News, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: ghosts, mcm, mcm london comic con

33 Shots Of Cosplay From A Final Day Of MCM London Comic Con

Yesterday was the final day of the MCM London Comic Con October 2023 show. The sun stayed away this weekend, so the cosplay went indoors.

Yesterday was the final day of the MCM London Comic Con October 2023 show. The sun stayed away this weekend in London, and we were showered with… showers. Which is not conducive to cosplay, especially with the drawing-in nights exacerbated by putting the clocks forward on Saturday night, so most of the cosplay at MCM London Comic Con October 2023 was inside the London ExCel Centre. Permission was sought from all cosplayers in the foreground of shots, including those who appear not to be posing. 52 shots ran yesterday on Bleeding Cool, here are an additional 33. But this is just a mere bagatelle from the thousands on display at the show… but every one of these put a smile on my face. I hope they do the same for you. I just hope some of the cosplay was able to stand up to the dampness. I think Donald Trump's hairpiece was pretty resilient. And the appearance of the cast/writers of Ghosts saw a lot of Ghosts cosplay on display as well!

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) has been dubbed a speculative fiction fan convention held at the ExCel Centre in the London Borough of Newham, better known as the Docklands twice a year, usually on the last weekends of May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. And even occasionally comic books as well. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both already well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

