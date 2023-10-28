Posted in: Comics, Cosplay, Current News, Pop Culture | Tagged: mcm, mcm london comic con

52 Cosplay Shots On A Wet Day At MCM London Comic Con 2023

The sun stayed away this weekend at MCM London Comic Con October 2023 , and we were showered. Which is not conducive to cosplay,

The sun stayed away this weekend in London, and we were showered with… showers. Which is not conducive to cosplay, especially with the drawing-in nights, so most of the cosplay at MCM London Comic Con October 2023 was inside the London ExCel Centre. Permission was sought from all cosplayers in the foreground of shots, and that includes those who appear not to be posing. . Man, twenty years ago, I used to be so down on cosplay, but it was MCM that opened my blinkered eyes as I started talking to cosplayers and discovered they just enjoyed the same things I did but expressed it in a different, equally valid fashion. Literally. I am so glad I decided to get out of the way of my enjoyment and join in the celebration. And now, thanks to Bleeding Cool, you can do the same… though if you are in the area, why not pop by on Sunday and do it yourself? This is just a smattering of the thousand such displays at the show… but every one of these put a smile pon my face. I hope they do the same for you.

I'll be at the MCM London Comic Con all weekend, if you see me say hi, and if you can make it, well, Sunday still has tickets available!

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

