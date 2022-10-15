9 Pieces Of Dark Crisis & Flashpoint Gossip From The Bars Of NYCC

Crisis time! Again, this is usually about how long it takes to reach me. But interesting folk at last weekend's New York Comic-Con risked life and limb by gossiping, unmasked, about the future of the cosmic event comics at DC Comics, specifically the current Dark Crisis and Flashpoint Beyond and how they may be crashing headfirst into each other. So, again, this is what has reached my limey ears, sitting in a study in South West London… feel free to tick off however many, if any, nuggets we get right over the next few weeks. Make sure you keep coming back to check, and bollock me in the comments if anything is egregiously incorrect. I might even read it…

1. Zero Point

For the Infinite Multiverse to exist, Earth-0 must die. But if it doesn't what will happen to the Multiverse?

2. Fox News

I Am Batman #15 will crossover with Dark Crisis. Just, it may be published a little late, as Jace Fox will be accused of running from it long before that.

3. Killing More Justice Leagues

They've already killed off the Justice League, Justice League Dark and the Justice League Incarnate, but there are still other Justice Leagues that Pariah could burn the flesh from. How about the Justice League International and the Detroit-era JLA getting sucked into Pariah's death machine.

4. Daddy Issues

Dark Crisis is all about the importance of a good father. Viva the patriarchy!

5. At The Stroke Of Death

Deathstroke was revived by the Great Darkness and used as a pawn by Pariah. Did we think he was just going to roll over and… die when the whole thing comes crashing down?

6. Talking To Your Self

Pariah is not so much talking to the Great Darkness as himself. But wasn't that always the way?

7. Leaving A Legacy

Deathstroke wants to destroy legacy heroes. Kid Mxyzptlk only wants those who he deems have "earned" the right to take the title, after years of mentoring and tutelage… sound familiar?

8. The Thirteen Steps

Welcome to the new Thirteen from the 1940s. Golden Age Mister Miracle, Betsy Ross, Milly Pitcher, Golden Age Legionnaire, Ladybug, Quiz Kid, Salem The Witch Girl, Golden Age Aquaman, Cherry Bomb, The Harlequin's Son, John Henry Jr, Judy Garrick and The Golden Age Red Lantern.

9. Doomsday, Clocked

Yes, Doomsday meets his just desserts in the Dark Crisis. But also, Who Is Watching For The Watchman, Bubastis?