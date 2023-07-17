Posted in: Comics | Tagged: gods, jonathan hickman, Valerio Schiti

"A Babylon Event Has Begun"- Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's GODS

Marvel Comics has issued a proper preview of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti 's upcoming Marvel Universe series G.O.D.S. which they state "will reinvent the cosmology of the Marvel Universe in G.O.D.S.!"

"The new series will dramatically transform Marvel's classic pantheon of cosmic beings and introduce brand-new concepts and characters that operate at the crossroads of science and magic! Today, fans can see Mateus Manhanini's stunning cover for issue #1, as well as an exciting lettered preview!"

"Manhanini's cover spotlights Wyn, one of the many new characters that readers will meet in the series. And in the preview, witness a gathering of two mysterious factions: THE-POWERS-THAT-BE and THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS. Alongside familiar faces like Doctor Strange, Clea, Mister Fantastic, and Doctor Doom, the agents of these groups learn of a Babylon Event, a rare occurrence that has the potential to upend the forces behind existence such as Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal. This cataclysmic threat will bring a eons-old war out of the shadows for the first time and shed light on long-guarded secrets of the cosmos!"

"What happens when THE-POWERS-THAT-BE meet THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS? The infinite détente between THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE nears an end. Old acquaintances are reunited during a Babylon Event. The Lion of Wolves throws the worst parties. Don't look under the table. There's a John Wilkes Booth penny on the ground."

"Except for Doctor Strange (who's in the first few issues), and some cameos by Marvel regulars, nothing I say here is going to help anyone understand these concepts and characters because they're new. And the book is kind of out there," Hickman told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "The good news is that the first issue is 55 pages long, and by the end of that issue, you'll have a solid idea of what the book is all about."

G.O.D.S. #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

On Sale 10/4

Here's an introduction to some of the main G.O.D.S. players, Wyn, Aiko Maki, Dmitri, Cubisk Core, and Mia.

We already met Wyn for Free Comic Book Day, he is a powerful magic expert who's operated in secret for thousands of years and is now forced to come out of the shadows.

Aiko Maki, a high-ranking agent brutally loyal to the ways of science and willing to do anything to keep the building blocks of creation in balance.

Dmitri the Science Boy, Wyn's reckless partner who has a secret mission of his own to discover the dark truth of his past.

Mia the Magic Girl, a young sorcerer struggling to achieve her full potential.

And Cubisk Core, a mysterious being of pure corruption seeking to shatter the existing systems. More to come, of course.

Who are the G.O.D.S.? This fall, readers will find out in a revolutionary series by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti. Announced back in March, G.O.D.S. will see two of the industry's greatest modern visionaries dramatically redefine Marvel's pantheon of cosmic beings and masterfully deconstruct the forces behind reality. The breathtaking new saga will introduce a host of new characters—all players in a secret conflict at the crossroads of science and magic! From powerful mystics to daring scientists, these are agents of THE POWERS THAT BE and THE NATURAL ORDER OF THINGS and servants to the very building blocks of creation. They may be new to readers but they've been scheming and clashing with each other for eons in the shadows. The G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVERS will adorn nine issues that each contain a bonus story page written by Hickman that explore just how these characters move throughout the Marvel Universe and how they interact with its iconic inhabitants like Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Scarlet Witch, and more. In addition, some of the cast of G.O.D.S. will attend mutantkind's biggest night and witness the beginning of the FALL OF X in July's X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1! "When I came back to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was HOUSE OF X and the other one was G.O.D.S.," Hickman explained. "To say that I'm excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a massive understatement. G.O.D.S. takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe — in the cracks that lie at the intersection of science and magic — and revisits some characters and concepts that we've reimagined for a more modern, continuity-driven audience."

First teased last year at San Diego Comic-Con, the upcoming Marvel Free Comic Book Day Avengers/X-Men comic will feature the first publication of a preview of writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti's big new thing for Marvel, called G.O.D.S. Already Marvel has teased some of the visuals associated with the preview.

But Bleeding Cool has some of the words that go along with it. Including Doctor Strange getting rather meta-narrative with the Marvel Universe.

And we have also seen Doctor Strange getting pally with some mysterious fellow in a peacoat. A kind of half-John Constantine.

Let's bring on the words, shall we?

His name is Wyn. And he's into metaphysics clearly. For the Wyn.

And he may be a lot, lot older than Doctor Strange…

Okay, let's run the first tease too.

