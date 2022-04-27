A First Look At Pages From Marvel's A.X.E. Judgment Day #1

A.X.E. Judgment Day is the new event comic from Marvel for this summer that sees the Eternals driven to eliminate the mutants of Krakoa, including the X-Men, as Deviants courtesy of their newfound immortality. And the Avengers, seemingly, caught in the middle. And we have a few pages in various different definitions to get a clue of what is to come. It may be longer than initially anticipated, it seems that A.X.E. Judgment Day #1 solicited for the 6th of July is now scheduled for the 20th of July, and A.X.E. Judgment Day #2 solicited for the 20th of July is now delayed until the 11th of August, Expect a lot of this sort of thing going on…

With Echo, the new Phoenix of the Avengers, getting rather hands-on for a cosmic entity, followed by X-Men, Wolverine, Krakoan gates and skyscrapers off… somewhere else.

As well as murder and assassination from invisible figures, there's only so much that Wolverine can stab, it seems.

A little better definition for that final page as well… even if it's the end for Fabio Medina, Goldballs – or Egg. Let's hope his backed up version can be triggered without him.

IN THE LAND OF THE RIGHTEOUS…

The X-Men claim they're the planets' new gods. The Eternals know that position is already filled. The Avengers are about to realize exactly how many secrets their so-called friends have kept from them. Years of tension lead to a volcanic eruption as two worlds burn. Who has leaked the X-Men's secrets to their latest foes? Why is Tony Stark abducting an old friend? And who stands in judgment over the whole world? Judgment Day from Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti is the apocalyptic emotional event to define the summer.

…THE WICKED WILL BE PUT TO DEATH!

As the world shakes, an unlikely group of heroes and less-than-heroes gather to find a peaceful solution. Sadly, the best laid plans of man, mutant and Eternal oft go awry… RATED T+ SRP: $4.99