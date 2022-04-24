Why Eternals Have To Kill The X-Men (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)

The upcoming Judgement Day event from Marvel Comics puts Eternal against X-Men against Avenger for… reasons. Mutants have been declared Deviants, and we know what Eternals do with Deviants.

But the Free Comic Book Day looks at why that changed and why the Eternals have no choice to do what they do. And never did.

Eternals were born that way. Created by the Eternals to remove the demonic Deviants from their influence on Earth. That's how Jack Kirby created it though the justification has been morally compromised over the years from a variety of creators and most notably the recent Marvel Studios movie. They see what is Deviancy and they exterminate it. And have done for millions of years. Including during the time of the Avengers 1,000,000 BC when Odin led the team.

Poor telepathic monkeys of a million years ago. Declared Deviants by the Eternals and then wiped out. That's genocide. And all because they were developing the same kind of Uni-Mind that the Eternals enjoy.

Of course humanity has evolved through that time with many deviancies. What makes a deviant and what does not? Given the many mutants on the Marvel Earth, why have they not been declared Deviant before now?

It's the grand Krakoan experiment, that has given mutants the gift of resurrection. Effective immortality, as long as Krakoa exists, the Cerebro network works and The Five are able to keep things going. And everyone gets to keep seeing Cyclops naked. But just as the Eternals are immortal, the mutants cannot be allowed to be.

And so if that is defined as Deviation by the Eternals, their genetic imperatives will be to wipe out mutants. They will have no choice. Or will they? This is AXE: Judgment Day from Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti, and an FCBD teaser drawn by Dustin Weaver. And you can find other FCBD spoilers with this handy dandy tag.

FCBD 2022 AVENGERS X-MEN #1 (NET)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220029

(W) Kieron Gillen, Gerry Duggan, Danny Lore (A) Dustin Weaver, Matteo Lolli, Karen Darboe (CA) Valerio Schiti

Featuring stories by an all-star lineup of creators including writers Kieron Gillen and Gerry Duggan and artist Dustin Weaver, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 will lay the groundwork for an event that will erupt across the Marvel Universe in 2022 and drastically alter the relationship between Earth's Mightiest Heroes and mutantkind.In Shops: Apr 20, 2022