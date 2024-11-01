Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: christos gage, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

A First Look At Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man From Marvel

A First Look at Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man from Marvel by Christos Gage and Eric Gapstur in December.

Christos Gage and Eric Gapstur's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a prequel comic book series to the upcoming show and will be out on the 11th of December, 2024. Set during Peter's earliest days as Spider-Man, the five-issue limited series introduces a young Peter Parker, his supporting cast, and some of Spidey's legendary villains. The new preview shows Peter testing out his new abilities and getting into his first superhero brawl.

"In Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker is on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike what we've seen before and a style that celebrates the character's earliest comic book roots. In this new comic book series, you can take the very first steps along with him as he discovers his powers, decides to become a hero, and even picks out his name and costume! Now Peter's gotta survive an entire Freshman year as a newbie crime-fighting vigilante…and if you think you know how this story goes, you are in for a surprise! "I've had the privilege of writing a lot of Spider-Man's adventures, both in comics and in the Insomniac video games, but one thing I've never gotten the chance to do is recount his earliest exploits," Gage said. "And the exciting part about this book is it's a brand new take on those formative times. While this is definitely Peter Parker, the Spidey we know and love, he's got a new cast of supporting characters – including Nico Minoru, who you may know from Runaways – and some surprising twists!" "Check out the new artwork and all four covers, including pieces by Leonardo Romero, Natacha Bustos, and InHyuk Lee along with a special Animation Variant Cover. Preorder the issue at your local comic shop today, and swing into the world of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on December 11!"

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5) – 75960621029900111

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by EPIC GAPSTUR

Colors by JIM CAMPBELL

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS – 75960621029900116

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE – 75960621029900131

Animation Variant Cover – 75960621029900121

On Sale 12/11

