A Funeral For Matt Murdock – Devil's Reign Omega Preview

Okay so courtesy of that ComiXology glitch we are getting a few early looks. Such as Devil's Reign: Omega #1, the finale of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's Daredevil event, that ended with the murder of Matt Murdock at the hands of Wilson Fisk, The Kingpin. Or so he thought – so everyone thought. It was Murdock's twin brother, Mike. On the run, Luke Cage is the newly elected Mayor Of New York. But there is fallout.

No one can find Wilson Fisk. And Matt Murdock has to be buried. Who knows, who does not, that can wait for another day, It's time for a funeral.

Okay, first the credits. But then the funeral.

Matt Murdock was a lawyer to the superhero stars, so plenty come out for the event. Even if many of them are playing pretend.

Identical imaginary twins made flesh do tend to make rather useful decoys. And given the state of his corpse at the hands of the Kingpin, the funeral home did a fine job on the open casket.

Is this a little foreshadowing here? What is more powerful than bullets and will Luke Cage's security team really be able to stop it? And let Jameson give his web as address. That will teach him starting with eighteen syllables for WWW. Who still says that anymore?



The mantle has descended… even if the recipient is running around all over the place.

DEVILS REIGN OMEGA #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR220907

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Various (A) Rafael De Latorre, Various (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

In the wake of one of the most visceral DAREDEVIL, nay, MARVEL stories EVER, the Marvel Universe's New York City stands remade and reforged – if not in Wilson Fisk's image, then at the very least in his spirit! After a battle that nearly tore the city and its citizens apart, New York's super heroes have no choice but to try to adapt to the new and dangerous paradigm they find themselves operating under – with eight million people turned against them!

RATED T+In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: $4.99