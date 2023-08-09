Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: G.O.D.S., guardians of the galaxy, jonathan hickman, Valerio Schiti

A Glimpse Of Hickman & Schiti's G.O.D.S. Today, A Clock With Six Hands

Last week there were several. Today, there is just one G.O.D.S. preview page, in Guardians Of The Galaxy #5, by Jonathan Hickman.

Last week there were several. Today, there is just one G.O.D.S. preview page, in Guardians Of The Galaxy #5, with a page written by Jonathan Hickman. And jumping to the Guardians Of The Galaxy regular The Collector, receiving something new and mysterious.

A clock, which this individual wishes to trade for their own family, who were collected by the Collector, years ago. But what is so special about this clock?

A clock with six hands. And a different symbol on each hand. Might each hand represent one of the G.O.D.S? And are they of a cosmic scale enough to matter to The Collector?

We know of five G.O.D.S., Wyn, Aiko Maki, Dmitri The Science Boy, Cubisk Core, and Mia. Might there be a sixth member of the G.O.D.S. in the offing? And might each correspond to one of these symbols? Jonathan Hickman does love a symbol after all. More one pages to come through August and September before it all kicks off in October.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #5

MARVEL COMICS

JUN231027

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Kev Walker (CA) Marco Checchetto

The mystery behind Grootfall is revealed. How will this forever change the course of the Guardians? Find out here. PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: $3.99

GODS #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230613

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Mateus Manhanini

JONATHAN HICKMAN RE-INVENTS THE COSMOLOGY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE-POWERS-THAT-BE MEET THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS? The infinite détente between THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE nears an end. Old acquaintances are reunited during a Babylon Event. The Lion of Wolves throws the worst parties. Don't look under the table. There's a John Wilkes Booth penny on the ground. This ENORMOUS EXTRA-SIZED first issue features DOCTOR STRANGE, who, while not boring at all, is easily the most boring person in the book. Rated T+In Shops: Oct 04, 2023 SRP: $9.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!