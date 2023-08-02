Posted in: Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, G.O.D.S., hellfire gala, jonathan hickman, moon knight, scarlet witch, Valerio Schiti

How Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's GODS Invade Marvel This Week

This week we see Wyn and Dmitri, The Science Boy of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's pop by a number of Marvel Comics titles.

Last week we saw Wyn and Dmitri, The Science Boy of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's pop by the Hellfire Gala #1, but this week their prominence is across the Marvel Universe a little bit more.

To remind the mutants of Krakoa that pride goes before a fall. And they are the old guard, the old magic, the old gods.

This week, they are all over the place as Jonathan Hickman writes scenes across the Marvel Universe that will tie into the upcoming G.O.D.S. series, and embedding characters in the Marvel Universe whenever and wherever they can. Some are more blatant than others. So in Moon Knight, we see the comatose body of Vibro after an encounter with the Moon Knight.

It seems that he is being monitored by more than just Moon Knight's men.

And there is some kind of device beeping.

There is another device over in the ruins of the Baxter Building in the Fantastic Four today…

As the scientists of A.I.M. take interest in some G.O.D.S. technology that has been hanging around there for who knows how long. And attributing it to the former tenants…

How many other Marvel secrets and technologies will be attributed to the G.O.D.S.? And what does it stand for anyway? But it's not just tech. Doctor Strange spends his issue doing one of those extra-dimensional battles where time travels differently (just as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman are wont to do)

And gets a visit at its very beginning (relatively) from Wyn.

And naming them as Powers-That-Be. With their bosses as slumbering gods. Is this going to get all Lovecraft on us? Are the G.O.D.S. a way to bring Cthulhu into the Marvel Universe again?

While Dmitri The Science Boy gets a role dealing with Sevalith, the Otherworld kingdom that Jonathan Hickman introduced in the X Of Swords crossover event. A kingdom of vampires and diamaaterically opposed to Avalon. And looks like the device we have seen are of Dimitri's concoction.

And yes, it looks like the Powers-That-Be is not just a turn of phrase. It is the name they all use.

And Dimitri likes to live dangerously…

SCARLET WITCH #7

MARVEL COMICS

MAY231061

(W) Steve Orlando, Jonathan Hickman (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Russell Dauterman

JOURNEY INTO OZ! Wanda swore to help anyone who walked through her door…but what happens when that person is a villain? When Nelson Gruber, A.K.A. Bookworm, comes through the Last Door seeking aid to kill wicked witches in a corner of Oklahoma that's been transformed into the Emerald City, Wanda must choose between honoring her covenant and going against her own principles. Now the Scarlet Witch has attracted the attention of a dangerous new foe – introducing NICOLA ZOSIMOS, A.K.A. HEXFINDER! PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?In Shops: Aug 02, 2023 SRP: $3.99 MOON KNIGHT #26

MARVEL COMICS

MAY231055

(W) Jed MacKay, Jonathan Hickman (A) Federico Sabbatini (CA) Stephen Segovia

While Moon Knight is dealing with the apocalyptic events of MOON KNIGHT #25, what of Hunter's Moon? Khonshu's faithful Fist leads new converts to war, but how exactly was his most recent resurrection flawed, and does this new weakness spell doom for Dr. Badr? PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?In Shops: Aug 02, 2023 SRP: $3.99 FANTASTIC FOUR #10

MARVEL COMICS

MAY231044

(W) Ryan North (A) Leandro Fernandez (CA) Alex Ross

Thousands of years ago, a desperate alien race built a colossal sleeper ship – an ark – to escape their dying sun, setting a course toward a new and distant world. A single volunteer was to be awakened from stasis every hundred years to serve as their protector and caretaker, before finally training the next one. But something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's engines have failed, and the ark is trapped in a dark void – infinite, silent and deadly – where even the light of stars can't enter. The newest caretaker awakens to an empty ship. His predecessor's body lies decaying against a bulkhead, beneath monstrous images of impossible beings drawn in blood. And the horrifying vision of an alien on fire hovers outside the ship, as the bang of rocky fists on the hull echoes throughout darkened hallways… PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?In Shops: Aug 02, 2023 SRP: $3.99 DOCTOR STRANGE #6

MARVEL COMICS

MAY231040

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Alex Ross

Many years ago, Doctor Strange fought in a five thousand-year battle called the War of the Seven Spheres. But what was it? And how did it create the mysterious threat that plagues Strange today? PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?In Shops: Aug 02, 2023 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!