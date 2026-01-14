Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ultimate, ultimates

A Hidden History Of The Ultimate Universe, Revealed (Spoilers)

A hidden history of the Ultimate Universe, revealed, by the Ultimate Human Torch long before The Maker arrived

Today sees the publication of Ultimates #20 by Deniz Camp, Phil Noto, Juan Frigeri as the comic book heads towards its conclusion in April. But even as it addresses the future, the Ultimate Vision gives us a look at the past of the Ultimate Universe decades before The Maker got his hands on it. And was ready for him. The Human Torch potentially mirrors the life of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, going back in time to when he left it, and living out all that he missed. With Jim Hammond, the Ultimate Human Torch, meeting himself and doing the dirty deed with consent.

When the new Ultimates series launched, dealing with the Marvel world that had been altered by The Maker to remove as many superheroes from it as possible, we found the body of the Human Torch android, left there since the 1930s, later revived. And now, courtesy of Tony Stark, sent back in time to pick up where he left off, this time armed with the knowledge of the future…

Making sure that the past happened just the way it did, just preparing what would be needed for the present day. And showing us how it went down with the arrival of The Maker…

Ultimates #20 by Deniz Camp, Phil Noto, Juan FrigeriAnd the end of the United States Of America, allowing it to happen without interference… he really is the Ultimate Vision. And changing himself along the way, quoting the example of the Ship Of Theseus straight out of Wandavision…

… though at Bleeding Cool, we prefer the analogy that is Trigger's Broom.

And we also get other Ultimate glimpses as the plan comes together… from The Ultimate Watcher…

… to, well, this little lot. The Ultimate Howard The Duck, Ultimate Squirrel Girl, Ultimate Orb, Ultimate Doop, Ultimate Hit Monkey, Ultimate Forbush Man and Gatrecrasher…

…though given Gatecrasher is a Multiversal being and leader of the Technet, created by Jamie Delano and Alan Davis for Captain Britain, she is possibly the same Gatecrasher in all realities. Maybe. I am not sure how it works anymore… but The Vision probably does. Ultimates #20 by Deniz Camp, Phil Noto, Juan Frigeri is published today from Marvel Comics.

