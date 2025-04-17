Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: fcbd, ultimate

A Look At Free Comic Book Day's Look At Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 is published by Marvel Comics on the 4th of June, but there will be a sneak peek and preview of that on Saturday, the 3rd of May for Free Comic Book Day with the Amazing Spider-Man/Ultimate Universe #1 giveaway. And now we have a sneak peek at that. It's like a hall of mirrors in here… no, wait, that's the Absolute Universe on Free Comic Book Day. You'll see what I mean later.

"True Believers know that Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles set up the biggest upcoming stories! This year is no exception with a special prelude to ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION, the new Ultimate Universe's first-ever event series, in FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1. The exclusive story comes straight from the series creative team—writers Deniz Camp (Ultimates) and Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) and artist Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Universe: One Year In)—and lays the groundwork for Spider-Man's epic journey across the Ultimate Universe, making it a must-have for eager fans and a perfect entry point to the hit new line for newcomers! Check out a sneak peek showing Miles recovering from recent adventures and debating if he should take up the Maker's offer to join him in an all-new universe—before he's left with no choice!" "ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION marks the first crossover between all five of the Ultimate line's current ongoing titles: Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimate X-Men, Ultimates, and Ultimate Wolverine. The highly-anticipated saga will be pivotal to the universe's overarching narrative, teeing up the long-awaited moment that its heroes and villains alike have been preparing for—the return of the Maker! "One of the best things about the Maker is that, despite his protestations to the contrary, he is not completely rational," Camp explained in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. "He's petty, emotional, even sentimental at times. He and Miles are the only survivors of their universe, and I think that gives the Maker a soft spot for Miles, the way we all have a soft spot for someone from our home town." ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION will also have lasting repercussions in the main Marvel Universe, as Miles becomes the first hero to travel between the new Ultimate Universe and the 616! "I can't spoil anything, but Miles and Billie's experience in the Ultimate Universe will definitely end up affecting the 616 in big, fun ways!" Ziglar teased.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Written by JOE KELLY, DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR. & JONAS SCHARF

Cover by PAT GLEASON

Available 5/3

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #1 – 75960621213200111

Written by DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR

Art by JONAS SCHARF

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 6/4

